CHAPMANVILLE – Most teams only dream of having an undefeated season.
Those dreams were realized on Thursday night by the Harts Middle School football team.
It was all smiles on the Harts sideline on Thursday night as the Lions wrapped up an undefeated season by downing Guyan Valley, 46-0, in the Boone Lincoln Conference Championship game at a rainy Tiger Stadium in Chapmanville.
Harts Middle closed out an 8-0 record and defeated Guyan Valley for the second time this season. The Lions had blanked GV 52-0 during the regular season.
Harts had advanced to Thursday's finals with a 48-0 victory over Duval Middle School last week.
The Lions have been dominant all season, outscoring their opponents by a cumulative score of 346-20.
Harts coach Andy Bender said he is proud of his team for wrapping up an outstanding season with the BLC championship.
"I couldn't be more proud of these young men,” Bender said. “They have worked hard not only in season, but in the weight room since March. You set goals for a team as a coach, and they have met every goal put in front of them. Really gonna miss this group but I know how bright their future is."
Harts was led by running back Austin Adkins, who rushed for 239 yards on 25 carries and scored four touchdowns. He also had a pick-six for a fifth touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Wesley Watts had nine carries for 87 yards and a TD. He also had two catches on a pair of 2-point conversion plays.
Jeremy Collins added 21 yards on the ground on eight carries and also scored on a 2-point conversion play.
Harts QB Brayden Strange was 2 of 4 passing for 19 yards and rushed five times for 28 yards.
Benji Adkins snared both of Strange's passes on 2-point conversions.
Joshua Porter led the Lions' defense with nine solo tackles and three assists. Dawson Adkins and Hayden Watts each had seven solos.
The Lions scored early and often, jumping out to a 30-0 halftime lead then adding a pair of second half touchdowns on the running clock.
Austin Adkins put Harts on top on the second play from scrimmage on a nifty 26-yard TD run, giving the Lions a 6-0 lead at the 7:22 mark of the first quarter. Adkins set up the score with a 27-yard run. The 2-point conversion was stopped by the Guyan Valley defense.
The Wildcats fumbled the ball away on the second play of their first drive, giving the Lions the ball at the Harts 41-yard line.
Four plays later, Adkins dashed in for a 30-yard touchdown. Adkins then tossed to Watts on a 2-point conversion gadget play, giving the Lions a 14-0 lead with 3:48 to go in the first period.
The Harts defense held GV on its next drive as the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs at the Lions' 37.
Then, on the very next play, Harts scored again with a 37-yard TD run by Adkins. He then connected with Collins on the 2-point conversion play and the Lions led 22-0 at the 1:45 mark of the first quarter.
Guyan Valley went three-and-out on its next possession and Harts soon reached the end zone again with a 3-yard TD run by Watts with 6:37 to go until halftime. Austin Adkins hit Benji Adkins on the 2-point conversion to make it 30-0 in favor of Harts.
The Lions then coasted in the second half.
Thursday's real winner might have been Chapmanville Regional High School football coach James Barker. Harts, being a feeder school to CRHS, will eventually be sending its players to the Tigers' JV and varsity squads. Barker was in attendance at Thursday night's game working the concession stand.
The Lions routed Chapmanville Middle School, 48-14, earlier in the season on the same Tiger Stadium Field Turf.
“James and each position coach has to be thrilled not only for what we send but what we have to combine with from Chapmanville Middle School. This will be one of the strongest freshman classes CRHS has had,” Bender said.
The Harts defense had six shutouts this season out of the eight games.
The Lions had previously downed Duval, 58-0, on Oct. 14 in the regular season finale.
Harts opened the season with a 28-0 win over Williamson, the eventual Mingo County champion, on Sept. 2. Harts then downed Sherman 28-6 on Sept. 16.
The Lions followed that up with a 38-0 win over Valley Fayette on Sept. 23. Harts then blanked Guyan Valley on Sept. 30 before beating Chapmanville on Oct. 7 on the road.
Rounding out the Harts roster are: Colton Thompson; Brackston Kirk; Ehvin Strange; Daren Porter; Ronald Ellis; Joshua Porter; Trent Christian; JonStevin Hoosier; Hayden Watts; Alex Toney; Peyton Mullins; and Eli Sperry.
Bender said the future is bright for Harts football.
“Taking this job in 2018 I was told how hard it was gonna be as Harts is a historically rich basketball school with no success in football,” he said in an earlier interview with The Logan Banner. “But it has been the opposite with great community support and kids buying into our program year in and year out we have found success very fast winning the schools first title in 2020. I have been blessed with some amazing athletes and fantastic support staff with David Wiley, Nicholas Blair and Bradley Vance. This is my home community and i couldn't be any more proud of what these kids have done not only for this program but for our small community and I hope that continues over to CRHS as that was our number one goal, was to become a true feeder school."
Austin Adkins finished the season with 1,267 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns.