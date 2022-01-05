Harts Middle 8-0 after winning Lincoln County tourney title By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Jan 5, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Harts Lions are on a roll.The Harts Middle School boys’ basketball team improved to 8-0 on the season with last Tuesday night’s 44-33 win over Guyan Valley in the Lincoln County Holiday Tournament championship game.Harts, coached by Bradley Vance, was led by Brayden Strange’s 12 points.Austin Adkins tossed in 10, while Clovis Walker had nine and Wesley Watts five.Benji Adkins and Dawson Adkins had three points each. Alex Toney chipped in with two points.Guyan Valley was paced by Grayson Ellis who tallied a game-high 15 points.Back on Monday, Dec. 27, Harts had advanced to the tourney finals with a 54-18 win over Duval.Watts led Harts with a double-double performance with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView