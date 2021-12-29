Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Wesley Watts recorded a double-double on Monday and led the Harts Middle School boys’ basketball team to a 54-18 win over Duval Middle at the Lincoln County Holiday Tournament at Hamlin.

Watts tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds in the game for Harts, which improved to 7-0 on the season with the win.

Austin Adkins and Brayden Strange each reached double figures as well with 12 points apiece.

Clovis Walker added seven points, while Alex Toney had six and Dawson Adkins two.

Harts was slated to play Guyan Valley in the championship game on Tuesday. The Lions had routed Guyan Valley, 63-36 earlier in the season.

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com

Recommended for you