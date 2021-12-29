Harts Middle improves to 7-0 after rout over Duval By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Dec 29, 2021 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wesley Watts recorded a double-double on Monday and led the Harts Middle School boys’ basketball team to a 54-18 win over Duval Middle at the Lincoln County Holiday Tournament at Hamlin.Watts tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds in the game for Harts, which improved to 7-0 on the season with the win.Austin Adkins and Brayden Strange each reached double figures as well with 12 points apiece.Clovis Walker added seven points, while Alex Toney had six and Dawson Adkins two.Harts was slated to play Guyan Valley in the championship game on Tuesday. The Lions had routed Guyan Valley, 63-36 earlier in the season.Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com. Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView