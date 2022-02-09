Harts Middle pounds on Van in 75-point win By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Feb 9, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HARTS — The Harts Middle School basketball team pounded on Van on Thursday in an 80-5 win over the Bulldogs at the Harts gym.The Lions bounced back from a two-week layoff and improved to 10-1 on the season with the win.Austin Adkins led the way with 21 points, 11 assists and six steals.Clovis Walker had 17 points, while Dawson Adkins recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds.Brayden Strange finished with 14 points, six boards, seven steals and two blocked shots.Evan Strange added eight points for the Lions. Ehvin Strange tallied eight points, while Eli Sperry had six points and eight rebounds. Harts forced 26 turnovers on the night. “We were back to our old selves,” Harts coach Bradley Vance said. “Our defense was back and we shared the ball.”LOGAN 53, BURCH 24: The Logan Middle School boys’ basketball team upped its record to 7-6 on the season with a 53-24 win over Burch.Ivan Miller led Logan with 13 points. Adam Baisden tallied 10, Bentley Williamson eight and Crew Blankenship seven.Zo Murphy netted six and Alton Ellis three. Grayson Sanders, Landon Hall and Mason Spence all had two points each.HELP US GET THE SCORES: Middle school boys’ and girls’ basketball coaches and/or scorebook keepers are encouraged to report scores of games and statistics to The Logan Banner.Information can be emailed to Logan Banner Sports Editor Paul Adkins at padkins@hdmediallc.com. Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView