LOGAN – The Harts Middle School boys' basketball team upended Logan Middle in a 44-43 nail-biter on Friday night at the LMS gym.
Austin Adkins led the Lions with a 14-point effort.
Brayden Strange netted 10 points, while Benji Adkins had nine and Wesley Watts six. Dawson Adkins had three points and Alex Toney two.
Grayson Sanders paced Logan (2-2) with a game-high 20 points.
Adam Baisden tossed in nine points, Ivan Miller six and Bentley Williamson and Crew Blankenship tallied four each.
Logan downed Harts 51-25 in the JV game, led by Landon Hall's 13 points.
LMS then dropped to 2-3 on the season with Monday's 57-43 loss to Ripley.
Sanders led the T-Wolves with 15 points. Adam Baisden had 14 points and nine rebounds.
Williamson dropped in eight points. Ivan Miller had four points, 15 rebounds and four assists.
Ripley also won the JV game, 39-21. Alex Good and Luvante Keeney netted five points each.
LMS is set to take on Chapmanville Middle School on Dec. 17 at Willie Akers Arena as part of Logan High School's King Coal Classic tourney. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.
The T-Wolves then play at Winfield on Dec. 20 to close out the year.
LMS is then off for the holidays and won't play again until Jan. 5 at Hurricane.
HARTS 63, GUYAN VALLEY 36: Harts Middle School rolled to a 63-36 win at home over Guyan Valley on Monday night.
Austin Adkins led Harts (5-0) with 25 points. Wesley Watts had 13 and Brayden Strange 12.
Dawson Adkins added five points and four steals. Alex Toney 3 and Clovis Walker each had three points.
Benji Adkins had two points and eight assists.
The Lions forced 25 turnovers.
Eli Smith led Guyan Valley with 16 points.
Harts plays at Sherman on Thursday night.
LOGAN 41, POCA 36: The Logan Middle School boys' basketball team improved to 2-1 on the season with Thursday night's 41-36 win at Poca.
Bentley Williamson led LMS with a 13-point effort. Adam Baisden also broke into double digits in scoring with 12 points.
Ivan Miller and Grayson Sanders each tossed in six points. Adex Martin and Cross Conn tallied two each.
Logan's JV team also beat the Dots, 36-28.
Landon Hall and Zo Murphy paced the T-Wolves with 14 and 13 points respectively.
LOGAN 34, POINT PLEASANT 27: The Logan Middle School boys' basketball team evened its record to 1-1 on the season with Wednesday's 34-27 win at Point Pleasant.
Adam Baisden and Ivan Miller each led LMS with 12 points. Bentley Williamson tossed in 10 points.
The Timberwolves had opened up the season with a loss to Hurricane.
Logan also won the JV game over Point Pleasant, 34-20.
Landon Hall paced Logan's balanced attack with seven points. Jayce Wolfe had six.