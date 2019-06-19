Editor's note: This is the second part of a five-part feature story on the Logan High School football team, which is holding summer drills in June as part of its three-week practice period.
By PAUL ADKINS
Logan Banner
LOGAN - The Logan High School football team put up Xbox-like numbers last season with it's "Big Three" of All-Cardinal Conference First-Team selections Chucky Felder, Shawntez Matthews and Michael Hall.
All three have graduated, however, and the Wildcats will be looking for replacements this season.
Felder, Logan's quarterback, had a big year for the 4-6 Cats with 1,448 yards rushing on 164 carries and 12 touchdowns and another 804 yards passing and nine TDs.
Matthews ran for 675 yards and five touchdowns and was one of Logan's top tacklers on defense.
Hall had an outstanding season as well on both sides of the ball, rushing for 234 yards and four touchdowns, catching 21 passes for 707 yards and eight more scores and ended up as one of Logan's top tacklers. Hall was also big on special teams as a top kicker returner and the team's punter. Hall averaged 43.1 yards per kick this season.
At quarterback, Logan will likely turn to sophomore Jordan Hayes, who saw some time under center last season, competing 6 of 14 passes for 148 yards and running for a few more yards on a handful of carries.
"We have Jordan Hayes back," Logan second-year coach Jimmy Sheppard said. "He's throwing the ball very good. He played some last year but he was just really young. He's got a pretty bad birthday because it fell during a bad time. He still should be a freshman. He's still only 15 years old but he's a sophomore. He's grown a lot this year and he's gotten a lot stronger."
Freshman Aiden Slack, who quarterbacked the undefeated Logan Middle School team to a 9-0 season and Mid-Valley Athletic Conference championship a year ago, could also see time. Slack led LMS to back-to-back league titles with last fall's 16-0 win over Winfield in the championship game at Logan Stadium.
"We also have Aiden Slack too. He was the middle school quarterback last year," Sheppard said. "He does a really good job. He has a strong arm. Those two are going to have to compete for it."
Sheppard said the Wildcats will likely use both Hayes and Slack.
"We'll probably end up using both of them," he said. "Both of them throw the ball really well. We may pass the ball more this year than we did last year."
Logan is currently holding practices in its three-week June practice period.
The Wildcats' 2019 season opener is set for Friday, August 30 at county rival Man.
