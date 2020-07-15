After one year, Dan Hensley has stepped down as the Logan High School Athletics Director.
He was named as Logan’s AD in the summer of 2019, replacing Gary Mullins, and his first day on the job was July 15 of last year.
Hensley said he’s working toward his goal of attaining a PhD and did not have time to also be the school’s Athletics Director.
“I’m getting ready to get started back on my Ph.D. I’m almost finished with it. I wouldn’t be able to put the time in that is needed for an AD,” Hensley said. “I’m in the dissertation phase of it and that takes up an enormous amount of time, plus I’ll be teaching at Chapmanville Middle School.”
Hensley said he wants to thank LHS Principal Kelly Stanley for the opportunity to lead the Wildcats’ athletic programs for the year.
“Kelly Stanley and her family treated me great. I truly hated to leave Logan, she treated me like family. Her family will always hold a special place in my heart for the love they gave us. I was truly blessed to have had the opportunity to work for Mrs. Stanley. I don’t know who the new AD will be.”
Hensley also had resigned as the Logan Middle School football coach.
“I resigned from the LMS coach position several months ago,” he said.
Hensley is a 1998 Chapmanville High School graduate and a member of the Chapmanville Athletic Hall of Fame. He is the son of the late Gary Hensley and Kenny and Barbara Kirk. He is married to April Ann Hensley and they have three children, Olivia Danielle, Raelyn Ann, and Jeremiah Daniel Hensley.
While playing football for Chapmanville, he earned First Team All-State honors in football as a defensive lineman.
He went on to play collegiate football for WVU Tech in 1998, West Virginia State University from 1999-2000, Mount Scenario College 2001 and WVU Tech again in 2002.
While at Mount Scenario College, Daniel earned Second Team All-Upper Midwest Athletic Conference as an offensive lineman.
In the spring of 2003, Hensley was selected to play in the National Indoor Football League for the Billings Outlaws in Billings, Montana from 2003-05, where he was an offensive and defensive lineman.
From 2005-08, Hensley worked as a correctional officer for the Western Regional Jail and Southwestern Regional Jail.
From 2008-13, he worked as an underground coal miner for Coal River Energy.
In the spring of 2014, he enrolled as a student at WVU Tech to complete is Regents Bachelor of Arts.
In the fall of 2014, Hensley became employed with the Logan County Board of Education as a substitute school teacher. He began working toward his Master of Education in Special Education in January of 2015 and graduated in January of 2016.
One week after graduating with his Master’s, he began working on his Ph.D in Psychology, which is a Doctorate of Philosophy in General Psychology with an Emphasis in Cognition and Instruction from Grand Canyon University.
Hensley was formerly an Assistant Professor at West Virginia State University in the Education Department, part-time Professor for Bridge Valley Community and Technical College, and a part-time Professor for Grand Canyon University.
He is a member of the White Oak Church of Christ, Pastor Manasses Hensley, Jr. He also enjoys preaching the word of God and spending as much time as possible with his wife and three children.