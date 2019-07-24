LOGAN - Dan Hensley is proud to be the new Athetics Director at Logan High School.
Recently named as the AD, and taking over for Gary Mullins, Hensley's first day on the job was Monday, July 15.
Hensley, a 1998 Chapmanville High School graduate and a member of the Chapmanville Athletic Hall of Fame, sees a bright future ahead for Logan athletics. He used to be a Chapmanville guy but now he's trading his old orange and black for Logan blue and gold.
"I'm a Logan Countian first and foremost," Hensley said. "I'm blessed and honored to be named as the Athletics Director at Logan High School. Everybody here does a great job. (Logan football coach) Jimmy (Sheppard), (Logan basketball coach) Zach (Green) and all the coaches do a great job. Our main goal now is to keep everyone working hard and keep doing what they are doing. I see a lot of good things for Logan High School. Gary and (former Logan AD) Brian (Atkinson) both did great jobs so I've got some big shoes to fill."
Logan has a rich tradition in athletics, Hensley said, and the school is blessed to have fine athletic facilities, including the historic Willie Akers Arena, a Field Turfed football stadium that was just renamed Willis-Nesbit Stadium, and the baseball team's Roger E. Gertz Field.
"We have top notch facilities here at Logan," Hensley said.
Under the WVSSAC's new pilot program Logan High School will be reclassified as a Class AAA for basketball only beginning with the 2020-21 season.
The regular realignment is expected to be released by the SSAC in December.
"We will be reviewing all of this," Hensley said.
Hensley will be wearing two hats at Logan. He's also recently been named as the new head football coach at Logan Middle School.
"I think that we're going to have a good team and we're excited about the upcoming season," he said.
Hensley, 39, was inducted to the Chapmanville Hall of Fame just last year.
He is the son of the late Gary Hensley and Kenny and Barbara Kirk.
He is married to April Ann Hensley and they have three children, Olivia Danielle, Raelyn Ann, and Jeremiah Daniel Hensley.
While playing football for Chapmanville, he earned First Team All-State honors in football as a defensive lineman.
He went on to play collegiate football for WVU Tech in 1998, West Virginia State University from 1999-2000, Mount Scenario College 2001 and WVU Tech again in 2002.
While at Mount Scenario College, Daniel earned Second Team All-Upper Midwest Athletic Conference as an offensive lineman.
In the spring of 2003, Hensley was selected to play in the National Indoor Football League for the Billings Outlaws in Billings, Montana from 2003-05, where he was an offensive and defensive lineman.
From 2005-08, Hensley worked as a correctional officer for the Western Regional Jail and Southwestern Regional Jail.
From 2008-13, he worked as an underground coal miner for Coal River Energy.
In the spring of 2014, he enrolled as a student at WVU Tech to complete is Regents Bachelor of Arts.
In the fall of 2014, Hensley became employed with the Logan County Board of Education as a substitute school teacher. He began working toward his Master of Education in Special Education in January of 2015 and graduated in January of 2016.
One week after graduating with his Master's, he began working on his Ph.D in Psychology, which is a Doctorate of Philosophy in General Psychology with an Emphasis in Cognition and Instruction from Grand Canyon University (projected graduation date is Spring 2019).
Hensley was formerly an Assistant Professor at West Virginia State University in the Education Department, part-time Professor for Bridge Valley Community and Technical College, and a part-time Professor for Grand Canyon University.
He is a member of the White Oak Church of Christ, Pastor Manasses Hensley, Jr. He also enjoys preaching the word of God and spending as much time as possible with his wife and three children.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.