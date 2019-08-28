CHAPMANVILLE - It's time to step up for Chapmanville Regional High School's new-look receiving corp.
Chapmanville, a 5-5 team last year, was hit especially hard in the skilled positions as several starters and key contributors were lost to graduation.
Chapmanville's top receiver from last year, First-Team All-Conference pick Brennan Williams, graduated. He caught 48 passes last year for 457 yards and scored three TDs.
Also used as a receiver, Dillon Renninger reeled in 18 passes for 283 more yards and scored a pair of touchdowns but he's also gone and now playing at Concord University.
Ethan Ferrell, who had five catches for 135 yards and two scores, has also been lost to graduation.
Sam Craddock, primarily a defensive starter but someone who also saw time in the Chapmanville receiving corps, also graduated, also signing with Concord. He was also a First-Team All-Cardinal Conference performer.
Seth Whitt, a linebacker who led the Tigers in tackles with 108 total stops who also saw time at fullback, is gone as well. The First-Team All-Conference player has signed with West Virginia State.
To lead the receiving corps, the Tigers are turning to 6-foot, 165-pound senior Waylon Hensley, who snagged nine catches for 115 yards and scored two touchdowns last season. He's expected to get a lot more passes his way this fall.
"We have one guy who is returning that caught a lot of balls on Friday night and that's Waylon Hensley," Chapmanville coach Rob Dial said. "This summer Waylon certainly distanced himself in June as probably our go-to receiver. He does a fantastic job of running routes. He has experience and deceptive speed. Once he catches the ball in space he can take it to the house and not be caught. Waylon does a lot of the little things well for us."
Alex Freeman (5-11, 170 senior), moves in from the defensive side of the ball and should also be a top receiver.
"Alex was a starting corner for us last year but we think he will step in on the offensive side this upcoming season," Dial said. "He did a good job for us in the summer as well."
Jacob Mullins (6-1, 170 senior) could be another go-to receiver for CRHS quarterback Chase Berry.
"He's a senior and this is second year in playing football," Dial said of Mullins. "He's got a big body and great hands. Once he gets a little more experience and confidence I think Jacob Mullins will make for a fantastic senior season for him."
Junior newcomer David Peluso (6-0, 160) also has been incorporated into the Tigers' receivers unit.
"He's a man who is playing football for the first time since middle school," Dial said. "He might be the sleeper out of our whole team. He's really been impressive out there running and catching the ball. He has a lot to learn and needs to be patient. But as the year goes on David Peluso is a name that you'll hear more as the year progresses."
Freshmen Brody Dalton (6-2, 170) and Jacob Topping (5-11, 165) also figure into Chapmanville's plans at wideout.
"I'm really high on those two men," Dial said. "I think that receiver is a position that a young freshman could come right in and play. They both have good hands and both run good clean routes. With our wide receivers it's not just running out there and catching passes. They have to be able to block and do some of the dirty work so to speak. If they can play the physical part of the game, and I think they can, then they can play for us on Fright nights."
Chapmanville's tight ends will most likely play on a rotating basis.
"We have some true tight ends which we call Y's with Lance Scott and Elijah Stollings," Dial said. "But our fullbacks can also step in there and play tight end as well."
The Tigers open the season on Thursday, August 29 against Sissonville at Charleston's Laidley Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
