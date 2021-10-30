INSTITUTE -- There wasn’t much doubt before the game, but now the word will be heard statewide: Herbert Hoover is for real.
Freshman quarterback Dane Hatfield threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score Friday night as the Huskies took down No. 1 Poca 28-0 in a battle of unbeaten teams before a near-capacity crowd at Lakin-Ray Field on the West Virginia State campus in Institute.
The Huskies (9-0), second in last week’s Class AA playoff ratings, figure to take over the No. 1 spot from the Dots (7-1) with one week left in the regular season.
Two of Dane Hatfield’s touchdown tosses went to his older brother, senior Devin Hatfield, who caught nine passes for 195 yards, including an 88-yard bomb to open the scoring. The Huskies also posted their fifth shutout of the season, and their third straight.
“It was sure a statement tonight, getting out there and getting the win,’’ Devin Hatfield said. “Our success has been kind of stalled by Poca in a sense and how good they are because they’re in our conference. It was always, ‘We’ll see what they do against Poca,’ and we came out here tonight and played well and came out with a win.’’
Dane Hatfield completed 21 of 27 passes and hit on his final six of the game. Jacob Burns also had nine receptions and took them 111 yards, including a 44-yard scoring catch.
Hoover led 14-0 at halftime and punted only once and had just one turnover, an interception by Poca’s Kambel Meeks at his own 12 in the second quarter. The Huskies spent much of the night chipping away at the Dots’ defense with short and intermediate passes.
“They did a good job stopping the run with less numbers in the box,’’ Hoover coach Joey Fields said of the Dots. “But my young quarterback and my good receivers found the holes in the defense and [it was] just possession receivers and chopping away at them. We did an excellent job with that.’’
Devin Hatfield didn’t know he was going to be the focal point of the offense, but responded with eight first-half catches for 143 yards.
“Honestly,’’ he said, “coming in, I didn’t think I’d get the ball that much. It’s just what Coach Fields sees the defense doing and we adjust to it, and he calls plays off what they do. And he does a daggone good job of it.’’
Poca, meanwhile, tried to keep Hoover’s potent offense (which was averaging 52 points) at bay by controlling the ball, and was able to do that for long stretches. The Dots saw drives fizzle at the Huskies 17 and 30 in the first half and the Hoover 4 and 17 in the second half. The Dots’ lone turnover was a lost fumble at the Hoover 4.
“I thought we did a good job of trying to play the game at our pace,’’ said Poca coach Seth Ramsey, “and try to shorten it. They try to go no-huddle and uptempo a little bit to make the game longer, and we had to shorten it, and I thought we did a good job. We’ve just got to convert our possessions.
“Maybe we should have taken a few more shots downfield. We like the matchups when we had them, but we’ve just got to do a better job. Our kids played hard all night long, we just couldn’t get that thing in the end zone. We get that thing in the end zone a couple times in the first half, and it’s a different ballgame.’’
Dots quarterback Jordan Wolfe connected on 14 of 25 passes for 142 yards with no interceptions and carried nine times for 27 yards. Andrew Young ran five times for 46 yards and Malakai Woodard-Jones added 13 carries for 44 yards, but the Dots didn’t dent the end zone despite 274 total yards.
“It’s amazing,’’ Fields said of the latest shutout, “and our kids feed off that, and they want that. We’ve talked about that all season. We’ve got to finish games, and we’re finishing games.
“They could have easily given them one there [at the end of the game] and made it 28-7 and been satisfied, but our guys do not. It’s a bend-but-don’t-break mentality, and our kids feed off it, and they’re buying into it.’’
The Huskies host No. 14 Logan (6-3) on Friday as they try to complete their first 10-0 regular season since 1977.
Hoover led at halftime 14-0 on two long TD tosses by Dane Hatfield, but Poca controlled the ball much of the way, running 37 plays to the Huskies’ 20.
Each team missed a field goal in the first half and the Dots tried a fake field goal as time expired in the second quarter, with Toby Payne throwing a pass that was knocked down in the end zone. That came at the end of a 15-play drive that ate up 6:46.
The Huskies started to break it open at the beginning of the third quarter, taking the opening kickoff and moving 74 yards in 11 plays to go up 21-0 on the second connection between the Hatfield brothers, this one from 5 yards out. Poca had two penalties on that possession for 19 yards.