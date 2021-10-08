Herbert Hoover rebounded from a disappointing first round and captured its first state golf championship Wednesday, roaring back to beat runner-up Winfield by nine strokes in Class AA as the state tournament wrapped up at the Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.
The Kanawha Valley actually doubled its pleasure Wednesday as George Washington maintained its first-day lead in Class AAA and claimed its fourth state golf title by a margin of eight shots over runner-up Cabell Midland. St. Marys won its third straight crown in Class A.
Hoover’s 24-hour turnaround was fairly remarkable. Led by Class AA medalist Bryson Beaver, the Huskies improved their team score by a whopping 18 shots from Tuesday’s opening round on the par-71 Jones Course (258 to 240). Hoover’s previous best finish in the state tournament was AA runner-up in 2005.
“We had a big celebration,’’ Huskies coach Eddie Gray said in a telephone interview. “It’s the first-ever [title] for the golf program at the school, and it was huge, it was awesome and we’re still on Cloud 9. For a school that doesn’t even have a home course, that’s pretty impressive.’’
Following the first round, in which it trailed Winfield by six shots, Gray met with his team and discussed the game plan for the final round.
“Last night in a meeting, we talked about the mental aspect of taming the game,’’ Gray said. “We knew the course would be tough, and we were in a little bit of a hole. We just had to grind it out, and the kids stepped up to the challenge and pulled it off.
“I had a number in mind [Wednesday]. I thought if we shot 242, we’d be state champs. We did two strokes better than that, and we’re state champs. These kids played the best round of golf they’ve played all year, and it was the right time to do it.’’
Winfield, which led Hoover by six strokes after Tuesday’s first round, really didn’t drop off much in performance, shooting a team total of 255 Wednesday following its 252 on Tuesday. The Generals were seeking a second state title to match the one they won in 2004.
The Huskies’ Beaver fired a 4-over 75 Wednesday to earn AA medalist honors with a two-day total of 155, beating Shady Spring’s Tanner Vest by four shots. Beaver was supported by Hoover teammates Max Bowen (168, tied for eighth), Sawyer Osbourn (175) and Sam Phillips (185).
Each school that qualified a full squad had four players compete in each round, and the top three scores comprised the team total each day. The top eight finishers (and ties) in each division were accorded All-State status.
Winfield’s Stephen McDavid tied for sixth with a 167. Other scores for the Generals were Jackson Woodburn (168, tied for eighth), Andrew Johnson (175) and Christian Dagostine (184).
Hoover’s second-day score of 240 matched Wheeling Park for the best single round of the tournament in any class. Park, the defending AAA champ, shaved 14 shots off its first-day score of 254 and wound up third in its division, nine shots behind GW and one back of Midland.
Austin Willard had the best individual finish for George Washington with a 159, giving him fifth place in the individual category. Zan Hill (Woodrow Wilson) shot a 75 Wednesday to emerge as the Class AAA medalist with a 36-hole total of 154. Cameron Jarvis (Cabell Midland), the first-day leader, was second at 155.
GW’s other two-day scores were Mario Palumbo (160) and Anderson Goldman (166), giving them sixth and ninth place, respectively. Nik Tomblin shot an 88 Wednesday after Patriots teammate Sam Alderman had a 90 on Tuesday.
“We really could not have scripted the first nine holes better than the way it played out,’’ said GW coach B.J. Calabrese. “When we met with the kids last night, we said it just simply all boils down to course management. We were going to start on the front nine, which is a little bit easier than that back nine. We just had to play it a little bit smarter and a little bit better than we did on Day 1, and I think we did that.
“That back nine is such a challenge. Every hole has certain shots that can just be really devastating to your score. For the most part, we were able to eliminate those double- and triple-bogeys and keep it mostly as pars and single bogeys. When you do that, you can score reasonably well. The average person doesn’t realize the physical and mental grind that goes into playing that course. You leave exhausted every single day you’re there. The kids had to keep that next shot mentality — if I have a bad shot, let it go and focus on the next one.’’
GW’s other state titles came in 1988, 1989 and 2018. It was runner-up to Wheeling Park last year by three shots.
“I’m just super proud of the team and the program,’’ Calabrese said, “and happy for the school to get another championship in golf because they deserve it, and the administration’s really supportive.’’
Hurricane ended up sixth in the eight-team Class AAA field, 33 shots behind GW. The Redskins’ Savannah Hawkins posted one of the best round of the tournament with a 5-over 77, a full 14 strokes better than the 91 she shot on Tuesday. She wound up in a tie for 11th in AAA.
St. Marys beat runner-up Wheeling Central by seven strokes in Class A. Brandon Lawhon of the Blue Devils also took medalist honors with matching rounds of 80 for a two-day total of 160, three shots ahead of Central’s Justin Doerr. Warner Murad of Charleston Catholic placed 10th with a 176.