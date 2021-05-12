MORGANTOWN — Marshall’s offense could not get the bats going on Tuesday night as West Virginia earned a 4-1 win over the Herd at Monongalia County Ballpark.
With the win, West Virginia wins the season series over the Herd after taking Tuesday’s rubber match.
WVU’s offense got going quickly, scoring three runs in the bottom of the second off of Marshall starting pitcher Ray Pacella.
Nathan Blasick got things started for the Mountaineers with a single to score Hudson Byorick with the game’s first run.
Following a sacrifice fly to left field from Victor Scott that scored Alec Burns, Austin Davis delivered an RBI single that scored Mikey Kluska to give WVU all the run support it would need.
Marshall got one run back in the top of the third when a wild pitch allowed Jordon Billups to come home, but WVU countered in the bottom of the frame with a solo home run from catcher Paul McIntosh.
From there, Pacella settled in to go six innings in which he walked four and struck out seven, but the Herd could never get the big hit needed to gain traction against the Mountaineers.
West Virginia’s staff threw 10 pitchers on the evening and the staff combined to allow just two hits on the evening.
Starter Carlson Reed went three innings, allowing the run and both hits while walking four and striking out four. Marshall did not have a hit following the third inning, which kept the Herd from taking advantage of nine WVU walks issued in the contest.
Davis led West Virginia at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles. The Mountaineers had 10 hits in the contest.
Former Cabell Midland pitcher Madison Jeffrey was credited with the save, striking out two batters in his one inning of work.
Marshall returns to action on Friday afternoon when the Herd hosts UAB in the final regular-season series of the year. The series gets started at 3 p.m. on Friday from George T. Smailes Field.