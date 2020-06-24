HUNTINGTON — Marshall baseball pitcher Robert Kwiatkowski signed with the Boston Red Sox on an undrafted free-agent contract late Friday night.
“I’m excited for Rob to have signed with such a great organization like the Boston Red Sox,” Marshall baseball head coach Jeff Waggoner said about Kwiatkowski signing with Boston. “He was an important part of our program the last two seasons and he will be missed on the team. I wish him nothing but the best and look forward to watching him have success in the future.
Kwiatkowski, a native of Lawrenceville, Ga., spent the last two seasons in Huntington after transferring from Spartanburg Methodist College.
He appeared in 29 games, making two starts on the hill, and made a team-high eight relief appearances this season while accumulating a 2.25 ERA. Kwiatkowski pitched a total of 42.1 innings and struck out 43 batters in his career.