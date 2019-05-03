HD Media
HUNTINGTON - The Marshall baseball team dropped its mid-week contest at the Kennedy Center, 8-2, on Wednesday to the Morehead State Eagles.
Marshall (23-22) got the scoring started after Erik Rodriguez led the bottom of the first of with a single and two batters later Tucker Linder smoked a ball to the centerfield fence for a two-out RBI double.
Starting pitcher Philip Hoffman and reliever Sam Boone combined to pitch the first two innings without giving up a run on one hit. Boone struck out a pair of Morehead State batters.
The Eagles then scored a run in the fourth, two in the sixth and three in the seventh to take a 6-1 lead.
The Herd got back on the board on a sacrifice fly by Raul Cabrera that scored Andrew Zban to make it a 6-2 deficit after the seventh.
MSU scored two more runs in the top of the eighth to extend its lead to the eventual final score of 8-2.
Chris Fryer threw a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts.
Bryan Callaly threw a 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
Elvis Peralta, Jr., went two-for-three with a walk in the game.
Marshall will host UTSA in a three-game series beginning on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Kennedy Center.