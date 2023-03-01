Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni paused practice and lined his team up at center court in the Cam Henderson Center.

Then, one-by-one, he called up Taevion Kinsey, Micah Handlogten and Andrew Taylor to announce each of the respective postseason awards handed out by the Sun Belt Conference Monday afternoon. The awards are voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

