RUSTON, La. — For about four minutes, everything went exactly how Marshall wanted it to on the road against Louisiana Tech.
Unfortunately for the Thundering Herd, basketball is a 40-minute game.
Louisiana Tech used a pair of big first-half runs to move out to a big lead and never looked back as the Bulldogs topped the Herd, 79-56, in the Conference USA opener for both teams at the Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana, on Thursday night.
The loss was Marshall’s fourth consecutive loss — all of which have come by double-figures.
Louisiana Tech (10-3, 1-0 C-USA) was led in scoring by Cobe Williams’ career-high 22 points while Keaston Willis added 20. Amorie Archibald added 12 in the win.
It was the 16th straight home win for the Bulldogs.
The Herd was led in scoring by Obinna Anochili-Killen who had 15 points and a team-best eight rebounds. Taevion Kinsey added 13 and Andrew Taylor had 12 in the loss.
Marshall jumped out to a 10-2 lead and got Louisiana Tech big man Kenneth Lofton, Jr., in foul trouble after an early foul and technical.
The Herd’s lead was at 16-9 after a Goran Miladinovic 3-pointer, but the next Marshall basket would be an Andrew Taylor jumper more than five minutes later.
During that span, Louisiana Tech rattled off 17 straight points to take a double-figure lead.
The Herd got the deficit to six, but a 12-3 run to end the half left La. Tech with a 42-27 advantage at the break.
Marshall shot just 26 percent in the first half and hit just one of its final 10 3-point attempts after connecting on two of its first three.
The Herd was supposed to play on Saturday at Southern Miss, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Golden Eagles. It is not immediately known when or if the Southern Miss game will be made up.
Marshall’s next scheduled contest will be when the Herd hosts Florida Atlantic at 7 p.m. on Jan. 8 at Cam Henderson Center.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.