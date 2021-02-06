NORFOLK, Virginia — In Florida, Marshall had blown double-digit leads in both games against FIU, only to right the ship and earn road wins.
On Friday, they ran into a tougher team in Old Dominion that battled to get over the hump.
Rebounding and missed free throws doomed Marshall as the Monarchs rallied from a 21-point deficit to earn an 82-81 win over the Herd in the first of two games at Chartway Arena this weekend.
“We’ve got to rebound better, we’ve got to defend the basket a little bit better and like I said, you can’t go three of 10 (from the line) in the last two or three minutes of a ballgame,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said.
On three separate occasions down the stretch, Marshall could have tied or taken the lead at the free throw line, but came up empty in all six shots, which kept Old Dominion in front.
Andrew Taylor hit a 3-pointer to give Marshall an 81-80 lead late, but Kalu Ezikpe drove for a dunk that produced the lead and the final margin.
Old Dominion had possession in the final 30 seconds, but a turnover gave Marshall possession. However, Taevion Kinsey lost control of the ball on a drive and possession went back to Old Dominion.
Marshall had a chance to win after a missed Old Dominion free throw with eight seconds left, but a 28-foot 3-point attempt from freshman David Early fell short as the Herd left the court shell-shocked after a tough loss that was attributed to its problems at the free throw line.
The Herd finished 16 of 27 at the line, including a 7 of 14 effort in the second half, which included the six straight misses.
“We were three of 10 in the last three minutes of the game from the free throw line,” D’Antoni said. “You can’t do that. Taevion (Kinsey) missed two, Jannson (Williams) missed two, Obinna (Anochili-Killen), I think, missed two. That’s way too many. Can’t do that against a good ball club.”
With 17 minutes to go, it appeared as if Marshall (9-5, 3-4 C-USA) would cruise to a win after hitting four 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the second half — the final by Kinsey to produce a 56-35 lead.
However, three consecutive offensive possessions ended in turnovers and Old Dominion got momentum off those miscues, to go on a quick 13-0 run to get it back to a manageable deficit and force a Marshall timeout.
Kinsey, who finished with 22 points to lead Marshall, steadied the ship briefly, but the inside presence of Ezikpe and Austin Trice kept Old Dominion pushing forward.
Trice’s layup with 8:18 left put the Monarchs up 67-66 and set up the back-and-forth finish.
Trice finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds while Ezikpe had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Old Dominion (9-4, 5-2 C-USA) out-rebounded Marshall, 50-28, in the win.
“They got too many easy shots in the lane and when they missed, they went and rebounded it and put it back in,” D’Antoni said. “They bullied us up on the inside and we’ve got to respond better.
It was a comeback from a first half in which Marshall took a 42-28 lead into the locker room following Mikel Beyers’ offensive rebound and putback at the halftime buzzer. Beyers finished with 13 points.
Beyers and Obinna Anochili-Killen combined for 22 points as the unlikely offensive catalysts early for Marshall. Killen finished with 16 points while Beyers had 13 in the loss.
Old Dominion got the win despite playing without leading scorer Malik Curry, who was one of four players in Conference USA ranked in the top-10 in three separate categories.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak to Marshall for the Monarchs. The teams play again at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Chartway Arena to wrap up the two-game series.
“You can’t mope,” D’Antoni said. “There’s no pill you can take or shot. You can’t mope. You just have to come out. Hopefully, they’ll have their heads up, play hard.”