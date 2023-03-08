Autumn Owen ended the weekend for the Marshall softball team with an exclamation point.
Owen's double off the wall in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Sydney Bickel and gave the Thundering Herd a walk-off 4-3 win over the Pitt Panthers Sunday afternoon and improved the team's record to 16-3, the best start in program history.
After defeating Kent State by mercy rule in five innings, 10-2, to begin the afternoon, the Herd rallied from two runs down late, scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and using Owen's walk-off double to lift it to its first win over a Power Five program in three seasons.
With one out in the top of the seventh inning and runners on the corners, Pitt's Kylie Griggs scored on a wild pitch from Sydney Nester to tie the game. But the redshirt senior responded and the next two batters she faced each grounded out to end the inning with the go-ahead run at third base.
"I just think the grit and the fight our team has showed today," Marshall coach Megan Smith Lyon said. "The resilience factor, too, showed. We came out in the seventh and made some mistakes, but we bounced back. Just the fight, the heart, the grit we have really showed."
Alex Coleman and Bub Feringa were the stars of the first game of the day, a 10-2 run-rule victory over Kent State in which they each logged four hits. Feringa drove in half of the Herd's runs and did not allow a hit after entering to pitch in relief of Savannah Rice.
Marshall returns to action Wednesday for a midweek showdown with the Ohio Bobcats at 2:30 p.m. before hosting another round robin invitational next weekend.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.