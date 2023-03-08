Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall celebrates a win over Morehead State during an NCAA softball game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington.

Autumn Owen ended the weekend for the Marshall softball team with an exclamation point. 

Owen's double off the wall in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Sydney Bickel and gave the Thundering Herd a walk-off 4-3 win over the Pitt Panthers Sunday afternoon and improved the team's record to 16-3, the best start in program history. 

