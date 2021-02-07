NORFOLK, Virginia — The Conference USA format has not necessarily been kind to Marshall during the 2020-21 season so far.
On Saturday, though, the format played into the Herd’s benefit.
Marshall simply didn’t have long to think about blowing a 21-point lead on Friday night.
Instead, the Herd shot 60 percent in the first half with the offense clicking well in an 87-67 win over Old Dominion at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday.
“I didn’t have to say much,” D’Antoni said of Friday’s loss. “It was a good effort. That was the first time they (ODU) lost here this year and so it’s a good effort.”
One day after both players were relatively quiet, Jarrod West and Andrew Taylor each stepped up for the Herd to lead the way with 18 points.
Each showed a strong all-around game as well with Taylor adding eight assists and seven rebounds while West added six assists and a steal.
Kinsey, who had 22 in Friday’s loss, added 17 points — 15 in the first half when he hit all seven of his field goal attempts with several being contested mid-range jumpers.
“Taevion was unbelievable in the first half,” D’Antoni said. “He was doing it. Jarrod and Andy had good first halves. Taevion had an unbelievable first half. Those three are as good. They got it going.”
Marshall was able to get the win after shoring up two lopsided figures from Friday night’s loss to the Monarchs.
One night after being out-rebounded 50-28 and out-scored in the paint, 50-20, the Herd stayed even in both areas with Old Dominion holding a 41-40 edge on the glass and a 32-30 edge in points in the paint.
“Sitting there overnight thinking like, ‘We really just got bullied’ — that’s basically what it was, we just got bullied and they bullied us the whole night — so for us to think after the game, ‘Alright, we’re just not going to get bullied tomorrow,’” Kinsey said. “That was the mentality. Everybody thought it, nobody had to say anything, nobody pointed any fingers at each other. We knew, collectively, that we got bullied so, collectively, we had to not get bullied today. I think that’s exactly what we did.”
With both of those areas taken care of, Marshall took control with its solid shooting from the outside, connecting on 13 of 27 3-point attempts.
After Friday’s disappointment, D’Antoni wondered how his team would respond.
It didn’t take long for the answer to come with Marshall leading 48-30 at the break.
The surge was led early by West, who hit his first four 3-point attempts — the last coming on a cross-over with a stepback which led Marshall to an early advantage and got the team excited.
“When he brung the dude back and then hit it, I was like, ‘Uhhh, it’s going to be a long night,” Kinsey said.
West also got a steal that led to the second foul on Kalu Ezikpe, who was a thorn in Marshall’s side in Friday’s comeback for the Monarchs.
With Ezikpe on the bench, Marshall did a much better job protecting the glass, and the result was a 16-4 run that led to a 14-point lead for the Herd.
Sensing the game was in the balance, Old Dominion coach Jeff Jones put Ezikpe back in the lineup, but he picked up his third foul with 6:12 left, which sent him to the bench for the remainder of the half.
“He was the hardest one for us to contain,” D’Antoni said. “You make a mistake on him, he has a big body and he’s got good ups and he’s strong. Any time he was out of the ballgame, obviously, we got the advantage.”
Marshall’s lead increased to as big as 22 points following a Kinsey 3-pointer, but the Herd missed its last five field goal attempts to settle in for an 18-point lead at the break.
Goran Miladinovic also came off the bench for 10 points and eight rebounds in limited time for Marshall.
Old Dominion (9-5, 5-3 C-USA) was led by Austin Trice, who had 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Joe Reece added 13 points and eight rebounds while Jaylin Hunter had 12 points. Ezikpe had just five points in the loss for the Monarchs.
The blowout win for the Herd broke a streak of seven consecutive meetings between the teams that were within eight points.
Marshall looks to return to Cam Henderson Center for its first home games since Jan. 17 when the Herd hosts Middle Tennessee on Friday and Saturday in Huntington.
There, Marshall’s Jannson Williams will attempt to set the record for blocked shots in a career after tying Hassan Whiteside’s record of 182.