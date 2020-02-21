HUNTINGTON — When Marshall and East Carolina meet to open the 2020 college football season, a national television audience will look on as the schools pay tribute to the 50-year anniversary of the 1970 Marshall plane crash.
On Thursday, it was announced that the NCAA had approved a waiver for the game to move to “Week Zero,” shifting the game from Sept. 5 to Aug. 29 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.
According to Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick, it was a collaborative effort on the part of each program to memorialize the 75 people lost on Nov. 14, 1970, when the Thundering Herd crashed outside of Tri-State Airport upon returning home from a 17-14 loss to the Pirates.
Hamrick said conversations with East Carolina athletic director Jon Gilbert started months ago and culminated with the NCAA’s approval, which was relayed to both sides on Thursday morning.
“John and I started talking about this a long time ago, and he asked me if I would be interested in this and I said, ‘Absolutely,’” Hamrick said. “There’s a bond between our two universities and our football programs that will be there forever.
“We started talking about what we could do to make it more special. It’s a great way to showcase our program, their program and pay tribute to and honor the 75 people who lost their lives.”
The move to “Week Zero” places Marshall-East Carolina as one of only seven contests in college football. It also serves as the lone contest on the East Coast scheduled for that day.
Notre Dame and Navy are playing in Dublin, Ireland, in a 2 p.m. contest on ESPN and the other five contests are all West Coast games.
That provides ample opportunity for the game to take center stage on ESPN networks, which Gilbert confirmed to ESPN’s Chris Low.
The NCAA approved the waiver after it was submitted to the NCAA Football Oversight Committee, which is chaired by West Virginia University athletic director Shane Lyons. Hamrick, who is also a part of the Football Oversight Committee, had to recuse himself from the conference call due to his involvement with the subject matter, but showed appreciation to those on the committee for making the recommendation to the NCAA for approval.
According to Low, Gilbert included a bio of every person who lost his or her life in his waiver letter to the NCAA Football Oversight Committee, which shows the emotional connection between the schools. That letter added a solemn note from Gilbert in closing that Low’s story noted.
“If this 50th anniversary game is permitted on Aug. 29, 2020, the NCAA will assist in honoring the families, friends, former teammates and coaches who live to remember that tragic day,” Gilbert’s letter read.
Hamrick knows firsthand the effects of the event on those at East Carolina, having served as the athletic director there.
“I spent eight years there and it’s a great place, great people,” Hamrick said. “They’ve got great feelings for Marshall University, obviously because of what happened 50 years ago.
“The people at East Carolina suffered, too. I know that firsthand from my years there. They suffered along with us, and they want to pay tribute to our program and our people as much as we want to.”
Hamrick recalled some of the effects of the 1970 Marshall plane crash from the East Carolina side as he spoke about the game Thursday.
“There are tons of stories,” Hamrick said. “I spoke with players who played in the game. I have a program of that game framed in my office that an ECU player gave me right before he passed away because he knew I was from Marshall.
“I had others tell me it was their Homecoming and they had a dance. When news came that the plane had crashed, the lights went on and everyone went home to mourn. East Carolina hurt, too. It hurt them just like it hurt us, and it linked us forever.”
The waiver being approved also granted Marshall and East Carolina’s football programs the ability to move up the start date of fall preseason camp to July 31, contingent on them providing seven additional days off during the 2020 football season to their players.
There are several events for the upcoming 2020 season that will serve as a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Marshall plane crash, which is still regarded as the worst sports air tragedy in history. One event includes former West Virginia and Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden speaking at the Big Green Scholarship Foundation’s endowment dinner this spring. Bowden, 90, was a friend to Marshall’s coaching staff as they picked up the pieces following the tragedy and offers a unique perspective on the tragedy.
Hamrick said the NCAA’s ruling Thursday gets the process moving on both programs finding ways to add events that will make the Aug. 29 contest one of the most touching in Marshall and East Carolina history.
“We anticipate having a wonderful tribute to everyone this affected,” Hamrick said. “My staff and East Carolina’s athletics staff will be getting together soon to start the planning for what we think will be a wonderful weekend.”