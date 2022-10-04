Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall football team picked up its third win of the season in its final non-conference game of the year and now can enjoy at least a few days of rest before prepping for its next opponent, Louisiana-Lafayette.

It’s a bit of a scheduling anomaly for the Herd, which doesn’t have a true off week during the 2022 season, but will play just one game over the course of the next two and a half weeks, that being a Wednesday night matchup with the Ragin’ Cajuns on Oct. 12.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

