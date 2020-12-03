HUNTINGTON — Normally, teams can expect road games to be adversarial as they walk into someone else's house trying to get a win.
On Thursday, though, Marshall's men's basketball team will get a lot of Love from Wright State when they walk into the Nutter Center for their 7 p.m. contest with the Raiders.
In this case, this Love - Wright State center Loudon Love - is out to break the Herd's collective hearts, as well as their spirit on the defensive end in the post.
Love is a 6-foot-8, 260-pound bruiser who led the Raiders to a 25-7 record during the 2019-20 season.
Marshall men's basketball coach Dan D'Antoni said he challenged post players Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers - both around 215 pounds - to pick up their defensive game in the early portion of Wright State's offensive sets this week in practice.
"It's not height. It's weight," D'Antoni said. "When you're undersized like that, you've got to catch them coming into a position early, so you can keep them high enough so that their jump hooks or finishes are five feet from the basket instead of three."
Beyers explained what exactly D'Antoni meant for his defensive gameplan on Thursday.
"Doing your work early is really just making sure you make contact with him and don't let him catch the ball on the block," Beyers said. "The farther away from the basket you can get him to catch the ball, the better."
Thursday's game will be a complete contrast from Marshall's season-opening win over Arkansas State - a 70-56 victory in which the Herd limited the Red Wolves' two preseason all-conference guards.
D'Antoni was pleased with the Herd's defensive presence in Friday's win, which featured active spacing and good help-side defense that contributed to a win in which the team had 10 blocks and 11 steals.
However, the Herd coach also said the low-post defense allowed Arkansas State's players to get too deep in the post, which allowed some shots at the rim when entry passes made it to the block.
Should Williams and Beyers have difficulty in guarding Love down low, Marshall can go to a bigger lineup with 330-pound post player Iran Bennett and 7-footer Goran Miladinovic taking on the task of slowing Love.
It would be a different look than the Arkansas State game when Miladinovic played two minutes while Bennett did not see action.
Miladinovic said that despite not playing much on Friday, he's preparing the same for every game to be ready when called on.
"There's going to be a lot of ups and downs this season, so we just need to try and stay focused and as ready as we can," Miladinovic said.
Marshall's guards will also play a key role in keeping Wright State from getting easy entry passes.
In the win over Arkansas State, Jarrod West disrupted the Arkansas State offense consistently, netting five steals which leave him just one steal from tying Skip Henderson's all-time record of 208 for his career.
West and the other guards will be active in trying to deny entry passes while also likely crashing down some on the Wright State post players once entry passes get to the post.
D'Antoni said that the game's contrast of styles will be fun to watch as each team has to defend something outside of its strength.
Just as Marshall has to be strong against the post play of Wright State, the Raiders' post players will have to extend out their defense against the perimeter-oriented attack of the Herd.
Again, Williams and Beyers will be key to stretch Wright State's post players to the outside.
"It'll be interesting," D'Antoni said. "I'll be able to test my theory here because they defend like bigs. Will it work against us? Yeah, if we're missing shots. If we're not, it won't."
D'Antoni said for his team to utilize its advantage in stretching the floor, the Herd must knock down outside shots - something it struggled with against Arkansas State when the team finished 5 of 25 from 3-point range.
Beyers said knocking down shots early opens the floor for the entire offense, which is vital to the Herd's chances on Thursday.
"That's big," Beyers said. "Jannson, Jarrod, Drew (Andrew Taylor) - anybody who is hitting shots, it opens up driving lanes and back-doors for everybody else."
In addition to Love, Wright State features Wheelersburg product Tanner Holden, the son of former Marshall standout Rodney Holden.
Holden averaged 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds a game for the Raiders last season, which is good for second-most behind Love in returning players for Wright State.
D'Antoni said the contest against Wright State serves as a good tune-up for both teams, who each have conference title aspirations and big expectations entering the 2020-21 season.
"They won the league last year - regular season - and they are predicted to win it again this season," D'Antoni said. "They lost a couple of scorers, but they have a good number back....
"On the road, early, it's going to be a chance to see what you really need to improve upon. Hopefully, we can improve on those things in a victory, not an L."