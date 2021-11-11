HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s defense has its hands full this weekend as it goes up against UAB and its vaunted rushing attack.
The Blazers’ rushing attack is led by DeWayne McBride, who has proven to be a load to bring down this season.
“I’ve told the defense, he’s real,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. “He’s really good. He runs with good pad level, he’s got unbelievable body and balance control. I mean, he gets hit and he stays on the move and does a really good job of keeping his shoulders square. He does not run looking to lay down.”
McBride is coming off a career-best performance in a 52-38 win over Louisiana Tech.
Against the Bulldogs, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back rushed for 210 yards and four touchdowns, which garnered him Conference USA Player of the Week honors.
McBride’s combination of size and speed make him a tough back to bring down in space — especially when he gets one-on-one with defenders.
For Marshall, the goal is to swarm to the football and eliminate those one-on-one situations while also keeping the Blazers from big plays in the rushing attack.
Big plays were constant on Saturday for McBride, whose touchdown runs covered 20, 17, 35 and 29 yards.
For Marshall, run defense has been an issue at times and the unit is last in Conference USA (209.4 yards per game), but the Herd has minimized the points gained off the rushing attack, which has helped lead to the current four-game winning streak.
“For us as a defense, it’s bend not break,” Marshall defensive end Owen Porter said. “I don’t care if we give up 99 yards and they get to the 1, if they don’t get in on a touchdown, it’s a great drive for us. Our whole focus is either give up no points or give up three points. Just don’t give up six.”
Huff lauded his team’s defense during the winning streak, saying the team is finding its groove, especially once teams are in the scoring areas.
Last week, Florida Atlantic had three of its first four drives end in points, which produced a 13-7 lead, but the Owls had four drives reach midfield or better with zero ending in points over the final 43 minutes of action.
“Our redzone defense is really good right now,” Huff said. “We’re forcing teams to kick field goals. If you multiply by seven and they multiply by three, you’ve got a chance to be really good.”
Marshall players said they learned from the early portion of last week’s win over Florida Atlantic in which the Owls got chunk plays in the run game early due to the Herd not finishing opportunities to get running backs on the ground.
That changed as the game went on and so, too, did the momentum and success rate of the defense.
“I know last game, we weren’t wrapping up as much, but I think throughout the game, that’s when the tackling started getting better,” Marshall defensive end Koby Cumberlander said. “I feel like we start off early hitting and tackling and rallying to the ball, he’ll have a harder time making those explosive plays.”
When it comes down to Saturday’s game, Marshall is not as worried about McBride’s 200-yard game from last week as much as they are the four-touchdown performance.
That is what they ultimately want to eliminate from McBride’s stat line to earn the win over the Blazers.
“I don’t care how many rushing yards they have at the end of the game, as long as they’ve got less points than we do,” Porter said.