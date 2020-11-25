Marshall University’s basketball team definitely has a Logan County flavor this season.
With incoming freshmen David Early of Logan and Obinna Killen of Chapmanville joining redshirt freshman Devin Collins that’s a trio of county players who will don the green and white of the Thundering Herd this season.
Collins, a 6-foot-8 guard, was able to break in with the Marshall during the abbreviated 2019-20 season. Collins was redshirted and did not see action except for some spot duty in the Herd’s two exhibition games against Rio Grande and Glenville State.
It was a transition year for Collins.
He bulked up by 20 pounds, focused on his academics where he logged a 3.9 GPA, adjusted to college life and practiced with the Herd, learning Coach Dan D’Antoni’s system.
Marshall finished 17-15 last season and 10-8 in Conference USA play before the roundball campaign was shut down after the COVID-19 pandemic. Conference USA then shortly announced later the spring sports seasons would also be canceled.
“Last season was definitely different just because of the fact that I wasn’t getting to dress for any games, but looking back on it now it was definitely worth it because now I’m going into my freshman year,” Collins told the Logan Banner in a recent interview. “I’ve put on nearly 20 pounds so I’ll be ready to go for this season. I’m really excited and can’t wait to see what the season holds.”
Much-heralded players Killen and Early bring some freshman firepower to the Herd.
Early, a 6-4 guard and a four-time All-State player, finished with 2,136 career points at Logan as he closed out his career as the all-time leading scorer in school history. He was second in the voting for the Bill Evans Award, given to the state’s top player. Killen was third in the tally.
Last season as a senior at Logan, Early averaged 27.8 points,12.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game,
“I see myself coming in and making plays for others, being ready to shoot and score for others, creating shots for others and being an all(-around) player,” Early told the Huntington Herald-Dispatch.
Early and Killen were summer AAU teammates and traveled twice a week to Marshall during the off-season to participate in open gym workouts with the Herd.
“Coming in as a freshman and knowing that your upper class has your back, wanting you to work hard and play a lot, it helps a lot,” Early said.
With a big 250-pound body, Early could pose matchup problems for opponents.
“I use that in my advantage because I can be anywhere on the court — guard any position, 1-through-5,” Early said. “If I have a littler guard on me, I can go to the post and get an easy bucket if we need it. It just helps being a bigger guard.”
Early said that he’s having plenty of fun in the run-and-gun style of Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni.
“I like getting up and down at a fast pace, getting up a lot of shots and attacking the rim,” Early said. “I like how he coaches, I like the play-calls. I just like it a lot.”
The 6-9 Killen also hopes to see plenty of action with the Herd and see the kind of success he had at Chapmanville, where he led the Tigers to back-to-back Class AA state championships and last year’s 22-2 campaign which was cut short due to COVID-19 concerns.
“It’s going to be the same thing,” Killen told the Herald-Dispatch. “Even in practice, it’s still the same thing. With Jarrod and Tae (Kinsey) and Darius (George), we are high-energy guys, so me seeing them doing that, that doesn’t stop me from doing it. I’m still going to be the same guy that’s all over the court. They have guided me to be a better player.
Killen improved his perimeter game greatly in his last two years at Chapmanville and sometimes stepped out to shoot 3-pointers. He said he’s been working on his outside game a lot with the Herd.
“In high school, I wasn’t that much of a 3-point shooter, but now my 3-point shot has gotten better because the coaching staff has done a good job of showing me stuff that I was doing wrong and making me correct that stuff. The correction, I have seen a lot of improvements.”
Marshall is scheduled to open the season on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at home against Coppin State.
MU has reportedly capped home attendance for fans this season at the Cam Henderson Center at around 1,300 per game.
Collins said he learned a lot from D’Antoni and the Herd staff in his freshman year. D’Antoni, a Mullens native, is another former southern West Virginia native.
“It was a really good year when it came to my development towards getting ready for this coming year,” Collins said. “I learned a lot about how they want us to play and many different things that I have really never thought about before. Coach Dan focused a lot on making sure my trainer was getting the weight on I needed and my nutrition. On the court he helped me elevating my shot where it needs to be. I love the system that he runs and the style we play. I feel I’m definitely a fit for his system and think my shooting strength and the improvement of will be a great addition next season. I’m excited.”
In his high school years, Collins was a teammate of Killen’s and helped lead Chapmanville to back-to-back Class AA state championships in 2018 and 2019. During his senior season, he averaged 17.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game and led the Tigers to a 26-2 season and the state championship.
He was a Class AA First-Team All-State selection and was named Most Valuable Player in the 2019 state tourney.
Also on the Marshall roster is current redshirt sophomore Jeremy Dillon, a 6-5 guard from Mingo Central High School.
Dillon saw some action this season, playing in 21 games and averaging one point per game. He was 4 of 16 shooting from the floor, including 3 of 12 from 3-point land. He tallied a season-high four points in the win over Bluefield State.
Marshall was originally slated to play Xavier, Kentucky and Virginia Tech but those games are now off.
One of the highlights of Marshall’s 2020-21 schedule includes a four-game home-stand to end the non-conference portion that features former Mid-American Conference rivals Ohio (Dec. 13) and Toledo (Dec. 16), followed by a key battle with Northern Iowa (Dec. 19) and UNC-Asheville (Dec. 22).
Prior to that home-stand, Marshall plays three road non-conference games at Wright State (Dec. 2), Akron (Dec. 5) and College of Charleston (Dec. 9).
— Grant Traylor of the Herald-Dispatch contributed to this report