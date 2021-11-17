HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s men’s basketball team found out exactly how good they can be when focused in Friday night’s opener against Wright State.
On Monday night, they found out how bad they can look when not focused, too.
Marshall saw winless NAIA school Milligan trim a once 19-point lead to four following a 8-0 run to start the second half before turning it up a notch over the final 15 minutes to earn an 80-58 win over the Buffaloes in front of 3,983 fans at Cam Henderson Center.
“We had energy, but it wasn’t very good energy,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said.
Milligan, who was counting the contest as an exhibition, got within 40-36 after a Trevor Hensley 3-pointer with 16:07 left, but a 3-pointer by Andrew Taylor ended the Herd’s struggles.
From there, Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey took over the offense, generating at will for himself and teammates as the Herd extended the lead to as many as 29 points.
Kinsey finished with 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds before exiting.
While the game never felt in doubt, it certainly wasn’t the offensive performance that D’Antoni hoped for on Monday.
The team displayed a solid offensive effort in Friday’s win over Wright State, but came back on Monday with marginal ball movement, which frustrated the Herd’s head coach.
“We were a little sloppy with the ball-handling,” D’Antoni said. “We’ve got to handle the ball better and get it up inside a little bit better.”
The game started well for Marshall as Andrew Taylor found Kinsey with a backdoor lob for a dunk before Darius George followed that play with a dunk off a miss that helped start a 17-4 run to open the game.
However, the Herd started settling for several deep shots early in the shot clock that didn’t come in system.
While D’Antoni noted the shot selection, he was not overly concerned with it, instead saying it is part of the learning process with a new team.
“One of the reasons my teams usually do (that) is because I give them a lot of freedom,” D’Antoni said. “We have to gradually corral them. You don’t want to cut it off completely because then they don’t have the freedom to play. It’s kind of a process and they’ll figure it out.”
D’Antoni added that there was a noticeable drop-off in energy from the starting five to the players coming off the bench on Monday, which has to change in the future.
“I was a little disappointed,” D’Antoni said. “The young guys have to come in there and step up.”
In addition to Kinsey’s production, Marshall got more strong performances from Obinna Anochili-Killen and Marko Sarenac off the bench.
Killen finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks while Sarenac added 11 points and five rebounds while connecting on all four of his field goal attempts — three being 3-pointers.
Marshall did get the first appearances from freshmen Chase McKey and Wyatt Fricks in the win.
Adam Graham led Milligan with 15 points while Levontae Knox added 13 points, six assists and six rebounds. Trevor Hensley added 12 for the Buffaloes.
The Herd returns to action at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Campbell, who played tough against Duke over the weekend at Cameron Indoor Stadium.