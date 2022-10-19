The Herd’s Taevion Kinsey (24), from left, attempts to drive past Louisiana’s Jordan Brown (21) as the Marshall University men’s basketball team takes on Louisiana on Nov. 23, 2021, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni and point guard Kamdyn Curfman had very different reactions to the Sun Belt Conference preseason coaches poll tabbing Marshall sixth once released on Monday.
When Curfman was asked about the poll on Monday, he responded with a pointed “Yeah, I saw it” before grabbing a basketball and doing individual work for nearly 30 minutes prior to the team’s Monday intrasquad scrimmage.
While Curfman was focused and sharp, D’Antoni was his typical joking self, cracking quips while stopping periodically to observe Curfman’s work.
“There’s always preseason predictions,” D’Antoni said. “Last year, I didn’t predict us very well. Maybe they won’t predict us very well this year, either. We put ourselves in a hole last year and we’ve got to regain our rhythm and show we’re one of the top teams. These guys have put in the work.”
Louisiana, a team that Marshall defeated 74-60 last season in Huntington, was tabbed as the Sun Belt Conference champion in the preseason poll, garnering 10 of 14 first-place votes. The Ragin’ Cajuns’ Jordan Brown was also named the Preseason Player of the Year.
All other teams in the top 5 got one first-place vote: Texas State, South Alabama, James Madison and Georgia State.
Marshall, coming off a 12-21 season, did have the distinction of being the only team in the Sun Belt to place three players on the league’s preseason team.
Taevion Kinsey was named as an All-Sun Belt first-team selection after averaging 19.1 points and 4.2 assists in 2021-22.
The Thundering Herd also had a pair of third-team selections in Curfman and Andrew Taylor.
At VMI, Curfman averaged 15.7 points — seventh in the Big South — while finishing with 117 made 3-pointers, which placed him No. 2 in the NCAA.
Taylor was also a key figure for Marshall, finishing at 14.1 points per game while adding 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game, both of which were in the top five in Conference USA.
D’Antoni admitted that last year’s 12-21 record gave everyone plenty of reason to vote the Herd down the Sun Belt ladder, but the fact that Marshall was also the lone team to have three players on the preseason All-Sun Belt teams showed the team’s respect and potential, too.
“It’s hard to think you’ve got three guards that are on the top three teams in conference, yet you are sixth, but from last year, I understand,” D’Antoni laughed.
The Herd’s ninth-year coach said that no matter what any preseason poll says, he knows where his players think they are as they progress through the preseason practices. The poll only gives those players more fuel.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt that they think they are No. 1,” D’Antoni said. “That’s what they ought to think. I don’t want them thinking anything but a championship.”
In this year’s 2022-23 preseason Sun Belt women’s basketball poll, Marshall was selected to finish 10th out of 14 teams by the league coaches.
The Herd women feature several new faces on this year’s team and did not have anyone voted to the preseason teams.
Marshall’s men’s basketball team hosts its first exhibition at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 against the University of Charleston.
The Herd women’s team, which will have a pair of closed scrimmages in lieu of exhibition games, opens its season on Nov. 10 at Purdue.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.