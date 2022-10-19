Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni and point guard Kamdyn Curfman had very different reactions to the Sun Belt Conference preseason coaches poll tabbing Marshall sixth once released on Monday.

When Curfman was asked about the poll on Monday, he responded with a pointed “Yeah, I saw it” before grabbing a basketball and doing individual work for nearly 30 minutes prior to the team’s Monday intrasquad scrimmage.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

