NEW ORLEANS, La. — Marshall will learn something about its future on Saturday.
When Marshall takes on No. 16 Louisiana at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, they will be facing a team and program who has consistently been the Sun Belt Conference’s best in recent years.
As Marshall prepares for its future move to the Sun Belt, Saturday’s matchup will show where the Thundering Herd is and, possibly, how far it has to go.
“Herd Nation, get ready,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. “We’re going to get a real taste of what it’s going to be like moving forward into a really good conference, really good fan participation, really good football players, really good coaches, really good culture, really good resources. We’re going to get a real taste Saturday night, Cajun-style.”
Louisiana (12-1) comes in as winners of 12 straight games since a season-opening loss to Texas.
A balanced offense and a stingy defense are at the heart of the Ragin’ Cajuns’ success.
Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis is the top playmaker for the Ragin’ Cajuns, throwing for 2,437 yards and 18 touchdowns with only four interceptions.
Lewis’ ability to get outside the pocket and keep plays alive with his feet is one of his best assets and one that the Herd is mindful of as they get set to take on Louisiana.
“We’ve got to stop off his scrambling ability and really just rush as a unit and take away his first couple reads so we can get back there,” Marshall defensive tackle T.J. Johnson said.
The Ragin’ Cajuns also have a balanced rushing attack with running backs Chris Smith (834 yards, eight touchdowns) and Montrell Johnson (776 yards, 11 touchdowns) that the Herd defense will have to account for.
Louisiana’s defense is its strength with the Ragin’ Cajuns allowing just 18.5 points per game — just over half of Marshall’s output.
As Marshall (7-5) looks to move the ball, the Thundering Herd did get good news back as quarterback Grant Wells is back to full strength for Saturday’s contest.
Wells left the Western Kentucky loss in the regular-season finale with a concussion, but has been cleared, which gives Marshall one of the nation’s top passers back in the mix.
That is key against a Louisiana defense that is allowing under 200 yards passing per game.
With Wells back, Louisiana has to respect the pass, which could open up Rasheen Ali in the rushing attack. Ali is tied for the national lead in rushing touchdowns with 20.
While the game serves as a barometer for where Marshall will be in its future, Huff also wants the team to live in the moment while taking in the bowl experience.
That includes playing in the Caesars Superdome where many of their NFL heroes have played.
“The reality of it is that this is going to be the only time that some of these players get an opportunity to play in an NFL stadium,” Huff said. “Some guys may have in high school with state championships. Hopefully, every single one of these guys gets an opportunity to play 50 years in the NFL, but the reality of it is that it’s not realistic.”
The game is a Homecoming, of sorts, for Marshall safety Cory McCoy and defensive coordinator Lance Guidry — both of whom are from the state of Louisiana. McCoy played for Guidry while the two were at McNeese State.
This is the 21st annual New Orleans Bowl. Marshall is making its first appearance while Louisiana is tied for the all-time lead in New Orleans Bowl wins with four.
Marshall is looking to get Conference USA’s first win in the game since 2016.
Ironically, it could come in the Herd’s last game as a member of C-USA. The Herd is discussing joining the Sun Belt Conference in time for the 2022 season.