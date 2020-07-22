HUNTINGTON — Marshall running back Brenden Knox was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List on Wednesday afternoon.
Knox, the reigning Conference USA Most Valuable Player, was one of 76 running backs nationally to be named to the list.
In 2019, Knox rushed for 1,387 yards and 11 touchdowns to earn C-USA’s top honors.
Knox was a consistent force for the Herd offense, appearing in all 13 games. His rushing totals were third among all FBS sophomores and he is the sixth-leading rusher among returnees for the 2020 season.
As the season went on, Knox’s touches increased, which also showed his durability as an every-down back.
In the final eight games of the season, he was under 20 carries just once (WKU win) and he hit the 100-yard mark in six of those games.
The highlight of those contests was an East Division road battle at Florida Atlantic, where Knox rushed 23 times for 220 yards and two touchdowns, including a late 17-yard score that gave Marshall a 36-31 win over the eventual Conference USA champions.
Knox also was huge in the Herd’s home finale against FIU, logging a career-high 33 attempts for 146 yards, including all 25 yards in the overtime session. His 24-yard run on the first offensive play set up his 1-yard touchdown that gave Marshall a 30-27 win over the Panthers.
In his career, Knox has rushed for 1,965 yards in just 18 games, going over the 100-yard mark in 10 of them. He’s also scored 15 touchdowns during that stretch.
In addition to the accolades from the Doak Walker Award, Knox has been previously named a Preseason First Team Conference USA selection by Athlon and Phil Steele.
He was also named to College Football America Yearbook’s Group of 5 Starting Lineup.