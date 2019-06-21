HUNTINGTON - Marshall's Jon Elmore has produced more on the offensive end than any other Conference USA player in history, leading the league and the Thundering Herd in all-time scoring (2,638 points) and assists (738).
Elmore is the only player nationally to hold records for his league in both categories and also the only player in NCAA history to score 2,500 points and register 750 assists in a career. That makes him one of the most productive offensive basketball players in NCAA history.
The only question left to answer is this: Can those numbers produce an NBA Draft pick for the Thundering Herd?
That answer comes on Thursday night when the 2019 NBA Draft gets underway at 7 p.m. from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The 6-3, 185-pound Charleston native is realistic about his chances, and is keeping an open mindset as the process he's worked toward since childhood comes to fruition this week.
"It will be interesting to see if I get taken or not," Elmore recently said before trips to Boston and Detroit for workouts. "If not, I think I've got a legit shot at some undrafted free agency signings, as well as getting on a Summer League team and using that to gain more exposure."
Since Marshall's title run in the CollegeInsider.com Invitational Tournament on April 4, Elmore has traveled far and wide chasing the NBA dream, traveling from coast-to-coast for workouts as teams get a better look at the player who led Marshall to many records during his four-year career. Elmore said the experience has been positive and teams have seen that he's much more than just an offensive player.
"It's been real positive," Elmore said. "I've been playing really well and teams have liked how I've moved and passed. I've defended really well, as well, so it's been a fun process and I've shown well. Teams are picking up on it."
Some of the teams that Elmore has visited for workouts include the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons.
Any of those teams will get the chance to draft Elmore on Thursday night as they take part in the NBA Draft, which lasts two rounds and features 60 picks.
No matter whether he's drafted to a team, signs an undrafted free agent deal, takes part in summer league play or takes another route, Elmore said the goal and the focus remains the same: make his childhood dreams of an NBA Future into reality.
"There's a chance of getting drafted, but if not, it's not the end of the story by any means," Elmore said. "There's still a legit shot at the NBA, so whatever route I have to take, I'll navigate it as best I can and hopefully be playing in the NBA next year."