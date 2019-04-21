HUNTINGTON - Perhaps on Marshall's team, there is no one who knows the importance of spring practice more than Marshall senior cornerback Chris Jackson.
It was just three years ago that Jackson enrolled early at Marshall as a member of the Class of 2016 and went through the 15 practice sessions with the team as his initial interaction with major college football.
At the time, it was a perfect storm as Marshall had a shortage of defensive backs for the spring due to injuries and defections.
The opportunity allowed Jackson to showcase his abilities, which were evident from the beginning, and Jackson parlayed that strong spring into a starting spot in the fall.
Jackson has not looked back since, starting in all 37 games in which he's taken the field during his Marshall career.
In 2019, Jackson is at a different place in his career. Yet, he still sees it as the exact same scenario as when he first stepped onto the turf at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
"It's flown by and it feels like just yesterday I came in early as a true freshman and grinded really hard in that spring," Jackson said. "It's kind of the same feeling now, though, because you know you have to prove yourself every day and have that chip on your shoulder in order to compete in this league and win championships. That's what we're trying to do right now."
With Jackson's experience, Marshall head coach Doc Holliday knows what his veteran cornerback can do, so the number of live snaps that he takes this spring are limited.
While younger players may get more repetitions an opportunity to show their talent, Jackson's importance to each session is vital as he works with teammates to help them learn techniques while leading one of Marshall's most experienced position groups in the 2019 season.
"Chris Jackson is a guy that needs to be the leader back there now," Holliday said. "This is his fourth year - it seems like yesterday he was starting as a freshman for us. That being said, he's got a lot of experience, he's a good player and we're going to need his leadership back there."
Jackson knows that, with the returning experience, it is on the secondary to help lead Marshall's defense as younger players get acclimated to the system.
"A lot of times last year, the front seven carried the defense," Jackson said. "Right now, it's our turn because we're the veteran group. Last year, we were finding our way still, but this year, everyone has played two-plus years and I've been here three years, going into my fourth, so we know the defense and we have to execute at a higher level than ever before."
One thing that helped Jackson and the secondary gain experience was the increased number of targets they saw in the 2018 season.
With Marshall's run defense being one of the best in FBS football, teams opted to pass on Marshall predominantly, often abandoning the run game altogether and choosing to take their chances against the Herd secondary.
That led to a trial-by-fire learning curve for the Herd secondary, which performed well against the pass-heavy opposition.
On the surface, Marshall allowing 3,000 yards through the air seems like a lot, but given its 13-game schedule and the fact that opponents through the ball an average of 35 times per game, the job done by the secondary was strong.
Marshall finished fourth in Conference USA, allowing just 6.7 yards-per-pass attempt, which helped the Herd to a 25th-ranked total defense in FBS.
This season, Jackson is playing for his third different defensive coordinator and position coach in as many years. While the personnel has changed, Jackson said the end game remains the same.
During Jackson's first two years, he played for Chuck Heater, who coached the secondary and was defensive coordinator. Last year, Mike Treier - a Heater disciple - came on to coach the Herd cornerbacks as Adam Fuller took over the defense. Now, with Brad Lambert expected to replace Fuller as the defensive leader, Treier has moved to safeties and newcomer Chip West has taken over the cornerbacks spot.
Jackson said that West is showing new techniques each day during spring as the coaching staff and cornerbacks get acclimated to one another.
"It's always the same defense," Jackson said. "They just put their own spin on things. But it's a blessing-in-disguise to learn from three great minds in one career."
In 37 career games, Jackson has 164 tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss, 40 passes defended, including six interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.