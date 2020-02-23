HUNTINGTON — Coming into Saturday’s matchup, Marshall knew exactly how tough the task would be on Saturday when they took on Old Dominion.
As Conference USA’s Bonus Play schedule format got underway, though, the Thundering Herd showed that its toughness could be up to the task as well.
Marshall buckled down defensively late and limited Old Dominion’s second-chance presence while getting a balanced offensive effort in a 74-66 win over the Monarchs in front of 5,916 fans at Cam Henderson Center on Saturday night.
“I thought we held up in there,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “We were a little bit more physical than I thought we were. It was a good win.”
With the win, Marshall (14-14, 8-7 C-USA) got its record back to .500 overall while moving above that clip in conference play.
The Thundering Herd also moved to a perfect 5-0 in Conference USA’s Bonus Play over the last two seasons.
It did not come easily for the Herd, who jostled back and forth with the Monarchs throughout the first 30 minutes of the contest.
The game took on a defensive tone as the second half progressed with the game going scoreless for more than 3:30 while the teams were knotted at 55.
Jarrod West finally broke that scoreless string with a driving layup — his only two-point field goal of the game — off the left side, which was followed by a Taevion Kinsey layup that produced a four-point lead.
“There was a stretch there late in the second half where both teams were struggling to score and I think we blinked first,” Old Dominion coach Jeff Jones said. “Marshall was able to get some good, timely buckets.
“I remember Jarrod West, after — both teams going back and forth and really struggling — Jarrod West had the ball isolated on the left wing, refused a ball screen and drove baseline and made a strong move to get a layup. I’m not sure what the score was at that time, but that seemed to be the real turning point.”
With the lead, the Herd turned up the intensity on the defensive end, forcing Old Dominion into difficult shots while making sure to battle on the glass.
Old Dominion (11-17, 7-8 C-USA) went more than 7:30 without a field goal before an offensive rebound by Aaron Carver — his only field goal of the contest — broke the string and gave the Monarchs a bit of momentum with just under four minutes left.
The layup was part of a quick 5-0 run that brought Old Dominion back within one possession, but West and Kinsey again teamed up to slam the door on a comeback attempt.
West, who has become adept in knocking down big shots, came off a screen and hit a contested 3-pointer with 2:58 left and Kinsey produced a steal on the ensuing possession that led to a three-point opportunity.
It was West’s fifth 3-pointer of the game and produced a mini-run that pushed the lead back to three possessions while ending a threat of an Old Dominion comeback. The Monarchs finished with just two field goals in the final 11:20 of game action.
“Winning or losing is just making the shot at the right time,” D’Antoni said. “We’re about halfway home on that. Jarrod hits some big ones when he shoots them, but we’ve got to get the rest of them to where when you’ve really got to have that shot, it goes down. That’s what teams that win in tournaments do.”
While West (18 points, five assists) and Kinsey (14 points) made big plays down the stretch, Marshall was able to balance out its scoring, which helped fuel the win.
Jannson Williams continued his recent strong play, finishing with 14 points while adding 13 rebounds to lead a Marshall frontcourt that battled the Monarchs inside on the glass.
Williams also had four 3-pointers, which helped to keep the defense honest on the outside, which kept Old Dominion from double-teaming Iran Bennett and helping off on West and Kinsey on drives.
Bennett took full advantage, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and five blocks.
One of Bennett’s blocks was of highlight-reel variety and helped keep Marshall with a 34-31 lead at the half.
With the Herd up by a bucket late in the first half, Bennett’s pass was picked off by Old Dominion’s Jaylin Hunter, but Bennett raced from 60 feet to catch the Monarchs’ guard, pinning his layup against the backboard to keep Old Dominion from knotting the game.
Bennett’s teammates took note of his effort on both ends of the floor on Saturday.
“That was great effort by Iran,” West said. “That play for Iran was a huge play, and that shows the ability that Iran has. A lot of people probably don’t think Iran could’ve done that, but he can make those type of plays.”
Old Dominion came into the contest as the league’s worst 3-point shooting team, but the Monarchs knocked down 11 of 22 attempts from the outside in the loss.
Malik Curry connected on four 3-pointers and led the Monarchs with 24 points while adding seven rebounds and five assists in the loss. Xavier Green added 15 points while Joe Reece also had 14 points and eight rebounds.
Aaron Carver had his second straight 17-rebound contest against Marshall, but only had three points to show for his efforts.
Andrew Taylor hit four free throws down the stretch to become Marshall’s fifth double-figure scorer with 10 points.
Marshall returns to action at 8 p.m. on Thursday when the Herd travels to Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, to take on UAB. The Blazers defeated Marshall, 61-50, there earlier this season.