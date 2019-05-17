HUNTINGTON - On Monday, another former Marshall University player signed a contract for an opportunity at the NFL dream.
Juwon Young, a former defensive end/linebacker who began his career with the Miami Hurricanes, signed a rookie free agent deal with the Detroit Lions.
The signing comes after Young took part in the Lions' rookie mini-camp as an invitee last weekend. To make room for Young, the Lions released linebacker Tre' Williams.
Young's collegiate career started at Miami, but his last two years were with the Thundering Herd where he played linebacker, defensive end and the team's hybrid position (FOX) to maximize his size and athleticism.
In 2018, Young finished with 44 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss with 2.5 quarterback sacks. Young also forced two fumbles, recovering one, and blocked a kick while adding seven quarterback hurries.
Young's consistency was evident for the Herd last season as he had six games with at least five tackles.
One of Young's highlights came against Western Kentucky when he recovered a fumble with the Hilltoppers threatening in Marshall's red zone in the final seconds to preserve a 20-17 win.
For his career, Young played in 22 games, amassing 85 tackles with 9.5 tackles for loss.
The rookie mini-camp tryout with the Lions was Young's second tryout since the NFL Draft. Prior to taking part in Detroit's mini-camp he was also invited to the Seattle Seahawks tryout from May 3-5.