HUNTINGTON - Fourth-seeded Marshall University will face either Southern Miss or UTSA in its first game at the Conference USA Softball Championship.
The tournament is Wednesday through Saturday hosted by UAB at Mary Bowers Field in Birmingham, Alabama.
Fifth-seeded Southern Miss (30-21, 13-11 C-USA) ) plays eighth-seeded UTSA (20-30, 8-16) to open the tournament at 1 p.m. Wednesday and the winner returns to face Marshall (36-18, 17-7) at 6 p.m.
Marshall went 2-1 against both of its possible opponents in the regular season.
Eight teams, including regular season co-champions North Texas and Louisiana Tech will compete for the postseason crown and an automatic NCAA Tournament berth.
Wednesday's first round will follow a single elimination format. The quarterfinals Thursday and semifinals Friday will follow a double elimination setup until two teams remain and play Saturday for the championship. All games through the semifinals are live streamed on ESPN+. The championship contest is a CBS Sports Network telecast.
North Texas (34-17, 19-5) captured its first regular season title with a Mean Green record for victories on its way to the top seed. Co-champion Louisiana Tech (41-14, 19-5) is seeded second.
C-USA SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Wednesday single elimination
G1: 1 p.m. (5) Southern Miss vs. (8) UTSA (ESPN+).
G2: 3:30 p.m., (6) Middle Tennessee vs. (7) UTEP (ESPN+).
G3: 6 p.m., (4) Marshall vs G1 winner (ESPN+).
G4: 8:30 p.m., (3) Western Kentucky vs. G2 winner (ESPN+).
Thursday double elimination
G5: 3 p.m., (1) North Texas vs. TBD (ESPN+).
G6: 5:30 p.m, (2) Louisiana Tech vs. TBD (ESPN+).
Friday double elimination
G7: 1 p.m., To be determined (ESPN+).
G8: 3:30 p.m., To be determined (ESPN+).
G9: 6 p.m., To be determined (ESPN+).
Saturday
G10: 1 p.m., Championship (CBSSN).