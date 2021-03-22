CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee — Marshall catcher Kat Sackett went 3 for 4 and drove in five runs as the Thundering Herd softball team completed a sweep of Chattanooga with an 8-1 win at Frost Stadium on Sunday.
Sackett capped her big day with a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning that also plated Mya Stevenson, who scored three runs on the day.
Marshall jumped out to a 2-0 lead early as Paige Halliwill and Sierra Huerta hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning to start the game.
Chattanooga got its lone run in the bottom of the first on an RBI single.
The score stayed there until Sackett came up in the third and singled up the middle to score Huerta and Mya Stevenson.
In the fifth, the lead grew as Sackett doubled home Stevenson before scoring on a Madison Whitaker double.
Cailey Joyce allowed one run on four hits to pick up her first win.
The win concluded a weekend in which the Herd scored 26 runs to get the sweep.
Marshall returns to action on Thursday at Akron for a doubleheader against the Zips.
Volleyball
NORFOLK, Virginia — Marshall clinched a berth in the Conference USA Tournament with a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Old Dominion on Sunday.
The Herd trailed by a set heading to the fourth, but put together a pair of sets in which they committed three total attack errors to earn the comeback victory.
Marshall’s Ciara DeBell finished with a match-high 23 kills and added 14 digs for the Herd while Macy McElhaney added 10 kills.
Sydney Lostumo had 44 assists while Sarah Schank had 22 digs for Marshall (9-4, 7-4 C-USA).
Old Dominion (7-7, 4-5 C-USA) got 15 kills from Alessia Sgherza in the loss.
Baseball
CARBONDALE, Illinois — Marshall got a strong pitching effort, but was not able to produce in falling, 2-0, to No. 27 Southern Illinois on Sunday.
Marshall had a chance to tie or take the lead with two runners on in the top of the ninth, but a strikeout ended the game.
The Herd returns to the field on Tuesday when the team hosts WVU for the first time since 1988. The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.