HD Media
HUNTINGTON - Aly Harrell and Mya Stevenson from the Marshall University softball team were All-Conference USA first team selections.
Harrell and Stevenson were joined by Thundering Herd players Hayden Ellis and Abigail Tolbert on the all-conference second team. Stevenson also made the All-Freshman Team.
The foursome leads Marshall (36-18) into the C-USA Tournament at UAB as the No. 4 seed playing a 6 p.m. Wednesday game at Mary Bowers Field in Birmingham, Alabama, against the winner of a 1 p.m. contest between No. 5 Southern Miss (30-21) and No. 8 UTSA (20-30). All games are streamed live on ESPN+.
Harrell is a feared batter who leads the nation in combined free passes - 51 walks and 17 times hit by pitches. The sophomore infielder from Gahanna, Ohio, is hitting .328 with 13 home runs and 39 runs batted in. Herd .586 on-base percentage is first in C-USA.
Stevenson smashed the Herd freshman mark for homers with 16. The designated player and outfielder from Mesquite, Texas, has a .326 average and team-leading 49 RBI. She became the first Marshall player to hit for the cycle - single, double, triple, homer - in a game against the Charlotte 49ers.
Ellis recovered from a shoulder injury as a junior. Marshall's senior catcher from Ashville, Ohio, is hitting .243 with six homers and 25 RBI. She also threw out six players attempting to steal bases.
Marshall's ace in the pitching circle is Tolbert who enters the conference tournament with a 23-14 record, 2.89 earned run average, 21 complete games, seven shutouts and 159 strikeouts in 208 innings. The Barboursville native is a Cabell Midland High School product.
C-USA head coaches awarded three of the five specialty honors to regular-season co-champion Louisiana Tech.
Senior outfielder Jazlyn Crowder of the Lady Techsters was named Player of the Year, Lindsay Edwards was the Freshman of the Year and Mark Montgomery split Coach of the Year recognition with Rodney DeLong from co-champion North Texas.
Southern Miss junior Abby Trahan was chosen as Pitcher of the Year and sophomore Katie Manring from the Golden Eagles was named Newcomer of the Year.
LA Tech led with seven All-CUSA selections while North Texas and Western Kentucky both had five. Marshall and Southern Miss both had four.