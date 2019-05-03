HD Media
MOREHEAD, Ky. - The strong all-around play for Marshall University's softball team continued Tuesday afternoon as the team took an hour-long trip down I-64 West and earned a doubleheader sweep of Morehead State University.
Marshall used a pair of big innings to score 11 runs in each game, which was shortened by the mercy rule. The Thundering Herd won game one, 11-1, before an 11-3 win in game two.
The key for Marshall (33-17) was jumping on top early and putting the Eagles in catch-up mode. The Herd scored four runs in the first inning of both games to forge a lead for their pitchers.
In game two, Marshall followed up its four-run first with a seven-run second inning that produced an 11-0 lead as Mya Stevenson, the reigning Conference USA Player of the Week, continued her assault on opposing pitching. Stevenson doubled and hit a home run in game two, ending the contest with four RBI, which went along with a two-hit, two-RBI performance in the first game.
In a six-game span, Stevenson has five homers and 16 RBI.
Joining Stevenson in the game two onslaught was sophomore Rachel Rousseau, who also homered and finished with three RBIto help the Herd complete the sweep of Morehead State (2-39).
Blakely Burch added her seventh triple of the season, which established a Marshall season record.
Burch was also one of four players with two RBI in the first game as Marshall's entire lineup got into the groove early.
After jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the first, Marshall plated six runs in the top of the fourth.
It was more than enough for starter Abbie Tolbert, who allowed just one run on three hits while striking out seven and walking one in the five-inning win.
Kailee Williamson was in the circle for the second game and surrendered three runs on four hits while walking two and fanning four.
PITT 7, MARSHALL 3: The Marshall softball team struggled in a mid-week, non-conference matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers, falling 7-3 at Dot Hicks Field on Wednesday.
The Thundering Herd fell to 33-18 and the Panthers improved to 10-41.
All of the Herd's runs came in the second inning. Sophomore Rachel Rousseau led off with her sixth double of the season and then senior Hayden Ellis followed up with her eighth double of the year to drive in Rousseau. Marshall loaded the bases and junior Sierra Huerta was walked once that scored senior Abigail Estrada. Sophomore Aly Harrell was then walked with the bases still loaded that brought home senior Hannah Giammarino.
Huerta and Harrell were both walked twice in the contest. Harrell has now brought her season total up to 57. Sophomore Armani Brown was back in the leadoff spot and finished the day with two hits.
Marshall went through three pitchers in the contest as senior Abigail Tolbert got the start and was pulled after two batters and no outs in the third. She allowed six hits, five runs and struck out three. Senior Ali Burdette entered the game in the third and pitched 4.1 innings allowing six hits and two runs with one strikeout. Junior Kailee Williamson finished the game for the final two outs in the top of the seventh.
The Herd returns to action, May 4-5, at home against the Florida Atlantic Owls for senior weekend. Marshall has seven seniors on the roster who will be honored during the series with Abigail Tolbert, Samantha Loose, Ali Burdette, Hannah Giammarino, Hayden Ellis, Abigail Estrada and Briana Daiss composing the class.