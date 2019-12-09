HUNTINGTON — There will be plenty of familiarity for Marshall’s 2019 bowl matchup.
Marshall will play a team with which it has history at a bowl destination that it has traveled to often as a member of Conference USA.
On Sunday afternoon, it was announced that Marshall will take on UCF in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, which takes place at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
“I’m pleased with that. It’s great,” Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said. “It’s a chance to go to Florida and play a top-notch opponent from the American Athletic Conference in UCF. We recruit there and have a lot of players from Florida and a lot of alumni from Florida, as well.”
It will be the second-straight year that Marshall (8-4) will play in the game, which is played at the home venue of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Hamrick said the return invite to the bowl game speaks volumes of what the bowl representatives think of the Herd program and fan base.
“When the people from the Gasparilla Bowl called and invited us, first of all, they were well-aware of our bowl records under Coach Holliday,” Hamrick said. “They realized that Marshall has an excellent brand. Our presence of Herd fans in Florida and how our fans travel all factored in.”
Last season, the Herd went to Tampa and earned a 38-20 win over South Florida, who plays its home games in Raymond James Stadium.
This year’s matchup involves another team from the state of Florida — this one, a team that Marshall has plenty of experience against.
UCF, a member of the American Athletic Conference, was a rival of the Herd for several years. The two teams battled as members of the Mid-American Conference’s East Division from 2002-04, then made the transition to Conference USA’s East Division together in 2005.
The Knights were part of a massive overhaul of college football in 2013, joining the American Athletic Conference where they have since seen success as one of the Group of Five’s top programs.
In the last six seasons, UCF has played in three major bowls: the Fiesta Bowl twice (2013, 2018) and the Peach Bowl (2017).
“Central Florida is an excellent program,” Hamrick said. “Their opponent the last two years have been Auburn and LSU. It gives us a great matchup that our fans will enjoy.”
Hamrick added that all the variables for the game worked in the Herd’s favor for the program and its fans, also.
“It’s a really good time of the year to have a bowl,” Hamrick said. “It’s the only game on that day and it’s nationally-televised on ESPN. That’s great exposure for our program. We can get two good weeks of practice in and go play, and then everybody can be home for Christmas.”
It is the fourth time that Marshall has played in the Tampa/St. Petersburg-based bowl game. The Herd is currently 3-0 in its trips to the contest.
In 2010, Marshall defeated FIU, 20-10, in the Beef O’Brady Bowl at Tropicana Field — the same venue that the Herd defeated Connecticut, 16-10, in 2015.
Last season, the Herd’s venue for the contest was Raymond James Stadium where Marshall earned the 18-point win over the home-standing Bulls, who play all their home games there.
-----
2019 Marshall University
Football Schedule (8-4):
Aug. 31: VMI, W 56-17
Sept. 6: at Boise State, L 7-14
Sept. 14: Ohio, W 33-31
Sept. 28: Cincinnati, L 14-52
Oct. 5: *at Middle Tennessee State, L 13-24
Oct. 12: *Old Dominion, W 31-17
Oct. 18: *at Florida Atlantic, W 36-31
Oct. 26: *Western Kentucky, W 26-23
Nov. 2: *at Rice, W 20-7
Nov. 15: *Louisiana Tech, W 31-10
Nov. 23: *at Charlotte, L 13-24
Nov. 30: *Florida International, W 30-27, OT
Dec. 23: vs. UCF (Gasparilla Bowl at Tampa, Fla.), 2:30 p.m.
*Conference USA game
----
Marshall Bowl Game History (12-2):
Dec. 20, 2018: Gasparilla Bowl at Tampa, Fla., Marshall 38, USF 20
Dec. 16, 2017: New Mexico Bowl at Albuquerque, N.M., Marshall 31, Colorado State 28
Dec. 26, 2015: St. Petersburg Bowl at St. Petersburg, Fla., Marshall 16, UConn 10
Dec. 23, 2014: Boca Raton Bowl at Boca Raton, Fla., Marshall 52, Northern Illinois 23
Dec. 27, 2013: Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md., Marshall 31, Maryland 20
Dec. 20, 2011: Beef 'O' Brady's Bowl at St. Petersburg, Fla., Marshall 20, FIU 10
Dec. 26, 2009: Little Caesars Pizza Bowl at Detroit, Mich., Marshall 21, Ohio 17
Dec. 23, 2004: Fort Worth Bowl at Fort Worth, Texas, Cincinnati 32, Marshall 14
Dec. 18, 2002: GMAC Bowl at Mobile, Ala., Marshall 38, Louisville 15
Dec. 19, 2001: GMAC Bowl at Mobile, Ala., Marshall 64, East Carolina 61
Dec. 27, 2000: Motor City Bowl at Pontiac, Mich., Marshall 25, Cincinnati 14
Dec. 27, 1999: Motor City Bowl at Pontiac, Mich., Marshall 21, BYU 3
Dec. 23, 1998: Motor City Bowl at Pontiac, Mich., Marshall 48, Louisville 29
Dec. 26, 1997: Motor City Bowl at Pontiac, Mich., Mississippi 34, Marshall 31
Jan. 1, 1948: Tangerine Bowl at Orlando, Fla., Catawba 7, Marshall 0