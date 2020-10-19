Marshall and UMass announced Monday that the two schools will play Saturday, November 7 in Huntington at 2:30 p.m.
The Thundering Herd (4-0 overall, 2-0 Conference USA) was ranked 22nd by the Associated Press and 25th in the Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll on Sunday.
Ticket and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.
The Minutemen, currently an FBS independent playing a limited fall schedule, are 0-1 this season after falling 41-0 at Georgia Southern on Saturday.
“With so much uncertainty this season, we’re just trying to give our fan base as many opportunities as possible to see the Thundering Herd,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick. “We’re happy to welcome UMass to Huntington next month.”
Marshall and UMass have met once, a 49-20 Thundering Herd victory over the Minutemen on September 8, 2001.
That season, UMass competed at the FCS level as members of the Atlantic 10 Conference.
The Minutemen played the Herd tough, closing to within a 28-20 margin at the half, before the home team ran off three unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter.
Thundering Herd quarterback Byron Leftwich finished the day going 21-for-30 for 331 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Three of those scores went to Darius Watts, who posted nine catches for 160 yards.
Senior Trod Buggs, playing in place of injured tailbacks Franklin Wallace and Chanston Rodgers, was the leading ground-gainer with 128 yards on 12 carries.