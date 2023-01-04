Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Late Herald-Dispatch Executive Editor Bob Gabordi worked many places from New England to Florida and said nowhere produced as much news as our small area of the Tri-State.

An avid sports fan, Gabordi would have been giddy about how much athletic news our region made in 2022. Much of that is reflected in the newspaper’s Top 10 Stories of 2022:

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

