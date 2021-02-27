Logan, WV (25601)

Today

Rain likely. High 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.