HUNTINGTON — For three quarters, Marshall University’s women’s basketball team put itself in position to get the program’s first-ever regular-season win over Western Kentucky.
As the case has been recently, though, the fourth quarter proved to be one that the Thundering Herd could not figure out. Marshall faltered over the final six minutes of action as Western Kentucky used a late run to leave Cam Henderson Center with a 74-65 win.
“I’m just disappointed in the outcome,” Marshall women’s basketball head coach Tony Kemper said. “We definitely should have had a shot to win the game. Whether we did or didn’t, who knows. But that should not have been a nine-point game. We were just really sloppy with the ball.”
Marshall (7-11, 2-5 C-USA) lost for the eighth time in 10 contests, including its third straight, which came in similar fashion to the previous two.
In each game during the current three-game skid, Marshall has put itself in position to win after three quarters, only to see the final period become its undoing. On Saturday, that came in the form of poise under pressure as seven of Marshall’s 20 turnovers came in the final period, leading to 13 points in the fourth quarter alone for the Hilltoppers.
Several of those turnovers came over a 5:30 stretch in which Western Kentucky went on an 18-1 run that turned a six-point deficit into an 11-point lead. Of those 18 points, 10 came off Marshall turnovers.
“We just threw the ball all over the gym,” Kemper said. “Everywhere. You just can’t do that.”
Taylor Pearson, who led Marshall with 18 points, said it comes down to confidence in those crunch-time situations.
“I think it is a lot of mental and just team chemistry,” Pearson said. “When someone puts their head down, it’s sort of contagious. You just need one person to tell them to keep their head up and then that keeps everybody up.”
Prior to that surge, Marshall had used back-to-back 3-pointers from Princess Clemons and Kristen Mayo to build a 58-52 lead with 6:24 left.
It was one of several big plays for Mayo, who overcame a tough start to finish with 17 points, which helped her get out of a recent slump.
Clemons added 10 points while also having four assists and four steals while seeing extended time in the post with center Ashley Saintigene sidelined due to an injury.
With Saintigene — Marshall’s block presence on the interior — out, Western Kentucky (12-6, 4-3 C-USA) made a concerted effort to get the ball inside. Early, the collapsing defense opened space for Dee Givens, who scored 18 first-half points to lead the Hilltoppers to a 30-28 halftime advantage. Givens finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds.
“Dee Givens, I feel like, has played in about 200 games in our league, and she’s played well in about 200 games in our league,” Kemper said.
As the game wore on, however, Givens’ scoring ability took some of Marshall’s defensive focus and allowed WKU post presence Raneem Elgedawy to get into one-on-one situations. Elgedawy took full advantage, finishing with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Of Elgedawy’s 19 points, 11 came in the final period.
“When we’re playing post defense well, our help is there pretty quickly,” Kemper said. “I thought tonight on a lot of her baskets, it was one-on-one in there and she’s a really good player, one-on-one.”
Marshall started the game on a 7-0 run as Pearson connected for five consecutive points before a Wheeler basket forced a Western Kentucky timeout. However, Givens got hot from the outside to pull the Hilltoppers back even at 14 after one quarter.
From there, the teams settled in and the lead never got beyond four points until Mayo’s 3-pointer put Marshall up six in the fourth quarter prior to the big run by the Hilltoppers. In addition to the turnover issue, Marshall was beaten badly on the boards as Western Kentucky had a 44-29 edge with 20 of the Hilltoppers’ rebounds coming on the offensive end.
Western Kentucky moves to 13-1 all-time against Marshall and 6-0 all-time in Huntington.
Marshall returns to action at 6 p.m. on Thursday night when the Herd hosts FIU at Cam Henderson Center.