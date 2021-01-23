HUNTINGTON — FIU stands for “Florida International University,” but appeared to be short for “fill it up.”
The Panthers made their first five shots and even after their first miss, scored off an offensive rebound in racing to a 13-0 lead on their way to a 75-60 victory over Marshall Friday in women’s basketball at Cam Henderson Center.
FIU (7-6 overall, 4-3 Conference USA) made 14 of 29 shots from 3-point range, nine in the first half. The Thundering Herd (3-6, 2-5) played the Panthers roughly equal the rest of the way, but couldn’t overcome the early deficit.
“They came out ready to play and we didn’t,” said Marshall guard Taylor Pearson, adding that that won’t happen again when the teams meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at Henderson Center.
Shooting was the difference. FIU made 27 of 53 shots (50.9 percent), while Marshall went 20 for 58 (34.5 percent), including 5 for 20 (25 percent) from beyond the 3-point line. The Herd also made just 15 of 27 free throws.
Kyle Nelson led the Panthers with 21 points, 15 on 5-for-9 shooting from long range. Alma Danielsson went 4 for 5 on 3-pointers and scored 15 points.
“Kyla is one of the best guards in the conference,” Herd coach Tony Kemper said. “She didn’t disappoint.”
Fujika Nimmo scored 12 points, nine during a key stretch to close the third quarter when FIU turned a 51-45 lead to 60-45. Nimmo found herself alone for 3-pointer at 3:51 of the third, then again at 2:11. The 5-foot-8 sophomore then converted a three-point play with 47 seconds left in the period.
Jiselle Thomas scored 10 points and Emerald Ekpiteta grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.
“They were very aggressive,” Kemper said. “They played well.”
Marshall, led by Savannah Wheeler’s 20 points, continually cut the deficit to single digits, pulling within 20-16 by the end of the first quarter and 51-45 with 5:25 remaining in the third only to see the Panthers pull away again.
Nelson and Danielsson hit 3-point shots to begin the third quarter, sparking an 18-8 run. Nimmo’s 9-point streak in the third quarter was part of a 13-0 run that put the game away.