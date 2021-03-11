FRISCO, Texas — Marshall women’s basketball head coach Tony Kemper generally feels good any time his team gives up just 50 points.
On Wednesday afternoon, however, that feeling was different for Kemper and the Herd.
Kemper watched his team suffer through offensive struggles and a late-game lapse that ended in a 50-48 loss to Louisiana Tech in a game that featured 10 lead changes — the final of which did not go the Herd’s way.
“Obviously, it’s a tough way to go out,” Kemper said. “I thought this group learned how to be tough and I thought we were tough until the end. If you give up 50, you’ve got to think you’re going to win and that’s a credit to them. They are a really good defensive team.”
Marshall led by three with under a minute remaining, but as had been the case throughout the game, finishing proved to be Marshall’s downfall.
The Herd led 48-47 and had possession late following a basket by Louisiana Tech’s Anna Larr Roberson, but the Lady Techsters denied Marshall’s Savannah Wheeler the ball and forced a turnover that led to a transition opportunity.
Keiunna Walker hit a circus shot while being fouled with 6.5 seconds left to give Louisiana Tech the lead. Walker missed the free throw but Roberson grabbed the offensive rebound and hit one of two free throws to make it a two-point game.
The Herd had a last-ditch chance to tie, but Taylor Pearson’s runner bounded off the rim, ending the back-and-forth affair and Marshall’s season.
“We played well enough on (defense) to win the game,” Kemper said. “We’ve got to come up with a little better offense at some point.”
Early on, it did not appear the Herd would have any issues offensively as Marshall led 20-14 after one quarter, courtesy of four 3-pointers.
Marshall’s lead grew to as many as 10 points as they kept Louisiana Tech without a point for a stretch of 7:50 in the first half.
However, Marshall went a stretch of 5:11 on its own without a point that kept the team from distancing the lead out — a key aspect to the game, according to Kemper.
“I think the frustration builds a little bit about not being able to blow that open,” Kemper said. “We had some chances to do that and just didn’t get it done. We had a bunch of run-out, one-on-one type stuff at the rim and we just didn’t get any type of shot on the goal that had a chance to go in. That’s an area we’ve got to improve in.”
Louisiana Tech advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinal despite having just three players score in the game.
Roberson keyed Louisiana Tech to the win, finishing with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Walker finished with 16 points and Amber Dixon finished with 12, including seven in the fourth quarter.
Wheeler led Marshall with 17 points while Kennedi Colclough added 13 in the loss for the Herd, who shot just 31 percent and missed several opportunities at the rim.
After Wheeler and Colclough combined for 14 of the 20 in the first quarter, the Herd finished with 12 total over the next two quarters.
“I think, for the most part, they could put us in bad spot and they did that in those two quarters,” Kemper said. “We probably didn’t have enough step up, so to speak, when they are doing a good job on Sav to fill in the gaps.”
Louisiana Tech will take on Middle Tennessee at 3 p.m. on Thursday.