WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana — Marshall stayed with Big Ten foe Purdue throughout Monday’s matchup, but fell to the Boilermakers, 70-60, on Monday night at the Mackey Arena.
With the loss, Marshall fell to 3-1 on the season. Purdue improved to 4-1 with the win.
Marshall never led in the contest, but the Thundering Herd never got out of arm’s length, either, with the biggest Purdue lead in the contest being the final margin.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. “I thought we competed well enough defensively to win the game.”
Throughout the evening, Marshall’s defense kept the team in it, and it seemed like the Herd was just one big shot away from getting over the hump, but that shot never came. Marshall was 1 of 17 from 3-point range in the loss.
Kennedi Colclough led Marshall with 19 points in a strong effort for the Herd frontcourt.
However, Purdue was able to neutralize the guard play of the Herd, limiting leader Aaliyah Dunham to four points.
The Boilermakers also forced Dunham and Savannah Wheeler — the team’s two primary ball-handlers — into 11 combined turnovers.
“Offensively, we were completely out of sorts,” Kemper said. “They pushed us out of everything. Hats off to Purdue. They really flipped their pressure and got after us.”
Wheeler, who finished with 10 points, had seven turnovers while Dunham’s five steals were countered by her four turnovers as well.
Dunham’s defense did play a large part in Marshall staying in the game heading to the final period.
Purdue was looking to pull away late in the third, extending the lead to nine, but Marshall’s Brianah Ferby knocked down the Herd’s lone 3-pointer of the game and Dunham followed with a steal before finding Alexis Johnson for a layup that brought Marshall to within 47-43 heading to the fourth.
A Colclough free throw cut it to a one-possession game in the final period, but Purdue got five straight to extend the lead and Marshall never got closer the rest of the way.
Purdue’s RaShaya Kyle led the Boilermakers with 15 points and 10 rebounds while guards Abbey Ellis each reached double-figures with 14 and 10 respectively.
Ferby had 11 points off the bench in the loss.
Marshall returns to action to face its second-straight Big 10 foe on Sunday when the team heads to East Lansing, Michigan, to face Michigan State.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.