HUNTINGTON — As Marshall junior guard Kristen Mayo looked at the scoreboard in the fourth quarter, she had one thought: There was no way the Herd was losing its fifth straight game.
Mayo and the Thundering Herd women had seen a 22-point lead whittled in half by Florida Atlantic, but the junior nailed a 3-pointer with 4:41 left that steadied things as the Herd earned an 85-75 win over the Owls on Saturday afternoon at Cam Henderson Center.
“Kristen made huge plays in the fourth quarter when we were wavering a little bit,” Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. “The 3 that she made, as a coach, it’s, ‘No, no, no, no … great shot, Mayo. Nice job.’ But that’s what you want. You want someone you trust to be a playmaker stepping up and winning the game for you.”
Mayo scored 10 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter to finish off the pivotal win for the Herd, who improved to 8-12 and 3-6 in Conference USA.
The junior guard from Grayson, Kentucky, said that at the end of the day it was all about finding a way to end the Herd’s losing streak and get the team headed in the right direction.
“They say shooters shoot, so I just had to keep shooting,” Mayo said. “I think we’re tired of losing. It’s all about peaking at the right time. We just have to stay a little bit more consistent and move forward from here.”
Mayo’s fourth quarter helped the Herd overcome another late-game struggle with decision-making down the stretch. Of Marshall’s 15 turnovers, 10 of them came in the fourth, leading to 14 FAU points in their comeback attempt.
Prior to Mayo’s fourth-quarter surge, Marshall freshman Savannah Wheeler and junior Taylor Pearson helped the Herd produce one of its better offensive efforts of the season.
For the second-straight game, Wheeler established a career-high with 25 points — 24 of which came prior to the fourth quarter. The freshman from Boyd County, Kentucky, had 22 in the loss to FIU on Thursday.
Pearson, who came off the bench and missed the first quarter for undisclosed reasons, scored 19 points, which also matched her career-high effort.
Pearson had the final seven points of the third quarter as the Herd took a 16-point lead to the fourth before building it to as big as 22 on her third 3-pointer just one minute into the final period.
Marshall finished the game shooting 47 percent from the floor and added 13 3-pointers to the equation as well.
“I thought we played well on both ends of the floor for the first three quarters of that game,” Kemper said. “Honestly, that is way closer to what I thought the team would play like on offense all year.”
Wheeler scored 17 of her career-high 25 points in the first half, hitting six of eight field goal attempts to lead the Herd to a 43-30 halftime advantage.
After falling behind early, Marshall’s defense came alive in the second quarter, limiting the Owls to just two field goals in the first 7:30 of the quarter to turn a deficit into a double-digit advantage.
Wheeler and Pearson combined for 19 of the Herd’s 26 points in the quarter as the Herd turned the game in its favor.
For the second-straight game, Marshall fell behind early on account of a forward getting hot from the outside.
Florida Atlantic’s Astou Gaye hit her first four 3-point attempts on pick-and-pop situations, scoring 12 points during the first quarter to lead the Owls to an early advantage before back-to-back 3-pointers by Paige Shy and Wheeler flipped momentum before the end of the first quarter.
However, Marshall’s defense did not allow Gaye to get another clean look from 3-point range and she finished with just two field goals the rest of the way.
Lotta Vehka-Aho led Florida Atlantic (9-12, 3-7 Conference USA) with 17 points, while Gaye had 16. Juliette Gauthier added 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Crystal Primm had 11 in the loss.
Marshall hits the road for an important weekend of games at Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech — both of which are logjammed with the Herd in a pack of six teams within the conference standings.
The Herd and Golden Eagles lead off the weekend at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Marshall then travels to Ruston, Louisiana, to meet the Lady Techsters at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
FIU 68, MARSHALL 65: The only hotter entity than FIU’s 3-point shooting in Cam Henderson Center Thursday night might have been Tony Kemper.
The Marshall University women’s basketball coach was livid with his team’s performance in a 68-65 loss to the Panthers in front of 667 spectators. After the game, Kemper gathered his squad on the court in front of the Thundering Herd bench and with a fiery expression and jaw clinched, delivered a message that included allowing FIU to make 12 of 27 mostly wide-open 3-pointers was not acceptable.
Ieva Spigule, a 6-foot senior forward from Latvia, came off the bench to make 6 of 11 shots — 6 of 10 from 3-point range — and score 18 points. Spigule had appeared in just nine of FIU’s previous 19 games, starting seven, but appeared as she might have played her way back into the starting lineup.
“It was good for them to get (Spigule) back,” Kemper said. “She hasn’t played very much for them lately and she had a really nice game.”
Kemper’s voice then began to rise.
“But that’s what you’re supposed to do,” he said. “If you’re a shooter and they leave you open, you’re supposed to make it. And she did. I don’t know. I don’t know. She knocked us out with the last one.”
That “last one” was an uncontested 3-pointer with 29 seconds left to give the Panthers (5-15 overalll, 2-7 Conference USA) a 68-62 lead. The Thundering Herd (7-12, 2-6) had whittled a 10-point second-half deficit to three, but missed two opportunities to tie in a two-minute span before Spigule’s dagger 3-pointer from the left corner.
Savannah Wheeler’s 3-point basket with 1.8 seconds to play set the score.
The loss tarnished the first career double-double by Marshall senior guard Princess Clemons, who scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
“It’s still a loss,” Clemons said, declining to celebrate her accomplishment other than to say she feels more confident in herself than she did earlier in the season. “A loss.”
Marshall owned an edge in most statistical categories, but not in shooting. FIU made 24 of 54 shots (44.4 percent) and shot the same percentage from beyond the 3-point arc. The Herd hit just 22 of 72 shots (30.6 percent) on its home floor and went 8 for 33 from 3-point range.
Wheeler led Marshall with 22 points on 6-for-14 shooting, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range, and hit 7 of 8 free throws. Taylor Pearson made 6 of 13 shots, 2 of 3 from behind the 3-point line, to score 14 points. The rest of the lineup went 10 for 45 overall and 3 for 23 on 3-point attempts.
“You can’t go 22 for 72 at home,” Kemper said.
Khadaijia Brooks scored the first two points of the game to give Marshall the lead, but FIU followed with the next 13. The Panthers led by as many as 16 at 5:28 of the second quarter. The Herd pulled within 8, but Wheeler fouled Alana Swift on a 3-point attempt at the halftime buzzer and the freshman guard from Philadelphia made all three free throws to make it 43-32 at the break.
“They came in here and made a bunch of shots and knocked us out,” Kemper said. “We threw it around, shot them, missed them, went back to play defense and did the same thing over and over again.”
The Herd charged back against a team that had lost five in a row. Marshall outscored FIU 16-5 and took a 48-47 lead on Wheeler’s 3-pointer with 3:20 left in the third period. The former Boyd County High School star’s basket came seconds after the Herd forced the Panthers into a second shot clock violation in the quarter.
The Herd, though, then turned in six consecutive empty possessions and Spigule sank a 3-pointer to put FIU ahead 50-48 at 1:12 of the third quarter. The Panthers never trailed after that.
“We have practice (Friday) at 10 and we talked about other things,” Kemper said after being asked what he told his team after the loss. “They have to keep their chins up. This is life.”
Chelsea Guimaraes scored 13 for the Panthers, whose bench outscored the Herd 30-4. Fujuka Nimmo scored 11 and Diene Diane 10.