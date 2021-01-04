HUNTINGTON — For some of the second half of Saturday’s game, it felt like Friday again for Marshall’s women’s basketball team.
The scenarios between the two days were similar — Marshall jumping to a lead, only to see Louisiana Tech come storming back.
This time, however, the Herd women found a way to ensure there would not be another late loss on their home court.
Marshall got big contributions from Savannah Wheeler and Paige Shy, and freshman C.C. Mays hit two huge free throws with six seconds left to give the Herd a 61-57 win over the Lady Techsters on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center.
“I was really proud that we found a way,” Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said.
Marshall led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter after Wheeler, who led Marshall with 16 points, connected on a pair of 3-pointers during a quick 8-0 run that produced the game’s biggest lead.
However, the combination of a depleted roster — Marshall had eight players available — and Friday’s overtime loss took its toll on the Herd’s energy level late as Louisiana Tech (6-2, 1-1 C-USA) came storming back.
The Lady Techsters cut the deficit to 55-54 with 1:00 left following a basket by Anna Larr Roberson, but the Herd hit six of eight free throws in that final minute to secure the win.
Shy, who was an emergency starter this weekend due to contact tracing that left Marshall without three normal starters, notched career-highs with 11 points and nine rebounds — five of which came in the final five minutes of the game.
Fittingly, Shy collected the game’s final rebound in traffic as the Herd set off in celebration after earning a hard-fought win.
“Paige has grown up a lot from her freshman year to sophomore year,” Kemper said. “I thought she had a really good day today.”
While the game ended in Marshall’s favor, it looked similar to Friday — a game in which Marshall led by double-digits before faltering in the final quarter, which led to a 61-51 overtime loss.
The players on the court admitted to how similar the game’s felt, but also that Friday was a learning experience that they took to heart.
“We kind of let it slip yesterday in our opinion,” said Marshall’s Taylor Pearson, who scored 10 points. “We watched film and knew what not to do again and then we knew the right things to do.”
Marshall jumped out to a 34-21 halftime lead, based on a strong start, led by Shy.
Shy hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 45-second span to increase Marshall’s lead to double-figures during an 11-2 run that fueled the Herd’s halftime advantage.
While Marshall’s offense got going, it was the play of the Herd defense that was stout, forcing Louisiana Tech into tough shooting situations and not allowing the Lady Techsters to find their rhythm.
Raizel Guinto was the lone Louisiana Tech player to find her rhythm, hitting five 3-pointers, including three during the run in which the Lady Techsters cut Marshall’s lead from 17 to two in the fourth quarter. Guinto matched a career-high with 20 points.
Keiunna Walker, Louisiana Tech’s leading scorer, finished just five of 18 from the floor and had 12 points while Robertson added 11 and eight rebounds.
Marshall is scheduled to return to action on Friday at Charlotte, but that series is up in the air after the 49ers were forced to cancel their series with Western Kentucky this weekend.
Tentatively, the teams are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Friday in Charlotte.