HUNTINGTON — Marshall women’s basketball team found itself in a big first-half hole it couldn’t climb out of as it fell to Old Dominion 64-54 on Saturday in a Conference USA game at the Cam Henderson Center.
However, the loss came with some good news for the Thundering Herd. Thanks to Louisiana Tech’s 62-52 win over Florida International earlier on Saturday, Marshall clinched a spot in the Conference USA tournament.
Defeating Old Dominion to clinch a playoff spot would prove difficult.
Victoria Morris scored a game-high 18 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the floor, all 3-pointers, plus 3 of 4 from the foul line to lead the Monarchs to the win. Kia Sivils came off the bench to lead Marshall by matching a career-high 16 points.
Sivils scored eight points in the first half to pull the Herd out of a dismal 15.4 percent shooting performance in the first quarter. The sophomore from Louisville finished the game 6 of 7 from the floor including 3 of 3 from 3-point range.
Morris and ODU (23-4, 13-2 C-USA) were hot early, taking an 18-7 advantage to close the first period and leading 36-22 at halftime.
The Thundering Herd (11-15, 6-9) tightened its defense late in the second period, holding the Monarch offense without a field goal over the final 2:50 of the first half. Marshall, though, was only able to answer that scoring drought with three foul shots during that time.
“We just got to learn how to finish games out,” said Morris, a junior from Cincinnati who had family in attendance. “We got the win, though, and that’s all that matters.”
The Monarchs have three games left to try and clinch the C-USA women’s regular-season title and will host Florida Atlantic on Wednesday followed by Alabama-Birmingham before heading to Rice to close out the year.
Marshall will host North Texas next Saturday and then play at FIU and FAU to finish the year. Head coach Tony Kemper said his Thundering Herd still has to work on improving its rebounding before it heads to tournament play.
“If you shoot 30 percent from the field, they’re going to get a lot of defensive rebounds,” Kemper said of Marshall, which was outrebounded 53-33 in the game and 17-4 on the offensive end. “That’s a pretty hard spread to overcome.”
Yet, after three quarters and trailing 52-34 heading into the final period, Marshall fought back with an offense that suddenly had its legs.
Amari Young’s jumper with 8:58 to play gave ODU a 54-34 lead. Then the Monarchs went on a scoring drought of nearly two minutes, allowing Marshall to cut the lead to 14 points with 5:40 to play. Freshman Savannah Wheeler’s layup followed by a foul shot with 1:26 to play cut the Old Dominion lead to 60-53.
Ajah Wayne’s layup, a foul shot by Taylor Edwards and a made foul shot by Morris let the Monarchs lock up the 10-point victory.
The Thundering Herd’s contest against North Texas next Saturday will serve as senior day with a tipoff at 1 p.m.
WKU 79, MARSHALL 65: Western Kentucky scored the last 10 points of the first half and never looked back in a 79-65 win over Marshall in women’s college basketball on Thursday night at E.A. Diddle Arena.
That late first-half run produced a 15-point lead that the Hilltoppers never relinquished. Marshall fell to 11-14 overall and 6-8 in Conference USA.
The win gave Western Kentucky (19-6, 11-3) its ninth-straight victory and pushed the Hilltoppers’ advantage in the all-time series to 14-1 over the Thundering Herd.
Marshall trailed by as many as 19 early in the second half, but used the play of Taylor Pearson to cut into the lead. Pearson scored 10 of her career-high 24 points in the third quarter as the Herd got the deficit down to as low as nine points.
The Herd, however, missed several opportunities to move closer late in the third quarter and the Hilltoppers restored a double-figure advantage going to the final period.
The catalyst for Western Kentucky was forward Raneem Elgedawy, who had her second double-double in as many games against Marshall. Elgedawy finished with 17 point and 12 rebounds, which led the Hilltoppers to a 38-22 advantage on the glass.
Western Kentucky was led in scoring by Whitney Creech, who finished with 19 points. Marel Abdelgawad added 11 points and Dee Givens 10.
Marshall freshman Savannah Wheeler finished with 19 points to join Pearson in double-figures, but the Herd wasn’t able to get big contributions from elsewhere to aid the cause. Kristen Mayo, who had been a scoring threat in the last several games, was limited to eight points on just four field goal attempts.
Both teams came out red-hot from the floor early.
Marshall jumped to a 17-11 lead less than six minutes into action on account of its 3-point shooting, but Western Kentucky ended the quarter on a 13-3 run to take a 24-20 lead after one quarter.