HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s women’s soccer team notched its biggest win of the season on Sunday against one of the Sun Belt’s top programs.
Marshall (3-8-5, 2-4-3 Sun Belt) tallied three second-half goals to earn a 4-1 win over Texas State on Sunday afternoon at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
Kat Gonzalez finished with a pair of goals while Makai Laguines added a pair of assists to lead the Herd offense on a banner day.
The teams went to the break tied at 1, but Laguines changed that quickly when she found Morgan White for what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 50th minute.
Marshall then added tallies within two minutes of each other later in the second half when Gonzalez took a feed from Laguines and put it past Texas State goalkeeper Beth Agee.
Luiza Travassos then put the match away with an unassisted goal in the 63rd minute to cement the upset.
Gonzalez got the scoring started in the first half when she scored just six minutes into the match to give the Herd a 1-0 lead.
However, Texas State knotted things up in the 20th minute when Madi Goss beat Marshall’s Alexis Wolgemuth after a sequence featuring nice touches from Zoe Junior and Chloe Jones, who got assists on the play.
Marshall out-shot Texas State (11-3-2, 5-2-1 Sun Belt) by a 13-11 margin in the match with nine shots being on frame.
The Herd women’s soccer team returns to action in the regular-season finale at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Old Dominion.