IRVING, Texas — Marshall softball senior Aly Harrell was voted Conference USA Preseason Player of the Year, the league office announced today.
Harrell was joined on the Preseason All-Conference USA team by fellow seniors Sierra Huerta and Saige Pye, and sophomore Mya Stevenson.
The Herd was tabbed to finish second in the East Division behind Western Kentucky. The preseason team and coaches’ poll are voted on by the conference head coaches.
Marshall’s four selections to the Preseason All-Conference USA Team were the most in the league.
Harrell is Marshall’s all-time leader in on base percentage (.552), third in slugging (.718) and fifth in batting average (.363). Harrell is one the toughest players in program history to strike out with just 25 in 333 at-bats. She is also fifth all-time at Marshall with 30 career home runs and has driven in 104 runs.
Huerta utilized the extra year of eligibility given by the NCAA to build off a 2020 season in which she hit .359 with an .833 slugging percentage. Huerta had nine home runs and 26 runs batted in during the shortened season.
Pye led Marshall in batting average (.463) and hits (37) in 25 games last season, clubbing eight home runs and driving in 28 runs.
Pye had her best game at No. 11 Kentucky as she belted two home runs, including a grand slam and drove in seven runs, one off the program record.
Stevenson tied for the NCAA lead with 12 home runs last season and was second nationally with 36 RBIs.