HUNTINGTON — Marshall starting point guard Jarrod West will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to Thundering Herd head coach Dan D’Antoni.
D’Antoni said he met with seniors for a second round of interviews on Monday and West indicated that he look to transfer.
“I think his big thing is he wanted to test himself at a Power Five school to see if he had the ability to make it to an NBA team from there,” D’Antoni said.
D’Antoni said what West has meant to his program over the past few years is immeasurable as a leader on and off the floor.
“We’re going to miss him,” D’Antoni said. “He’s been a true leader, a great representative for Marshall basketball. He’s in the record books in steals and assists and points, he’s up there, too. I don’t know that you can immediately replace that.”
West has been an all-around contributor for Marshall’s men’s basketball team during his career, but his emphasis on being a facilitator and defensive stalwart hit a different level for the Herd this season.
The Clarksburg native led Conference USA in several categories this season, including assists (6.0 per game), assist-to-turnover ratio (2.9) and steals (2.5 per game).
West scored 12.5 points per game, which also was among the top-20 in Conference USA.
For his efforts, West was named a Conference USA Second-Team selection — an honor that D’Antoni felt was an understatement for West’s impact on the team and games within the league.
West leaves as the program’s all-time leader in steals with 254, which is also second all-time in Conference USA.
D’Antoni said that West’s goals have always been to make the NBA, which the two have talked about on many occasions.
While D’Antoni will miss the leadership of having West around, he said he gave him his 100 percent support in chasing his dream.
“That’s what’s driving you and, you know what? If you don’t try, you might regret it all your life,” D’Antoni said.
While West is exiting, D’Antoni said his talks with other seniors Jannson Williams, Mikel Beyers and Darius George have indicated that all three will be back with the Herd in 2021-22.
D’Antoni also confirmed that post player Iran Bennett is also in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Junior Taevion Kinsey, who has been linked to being a potential 2021 NBA Draft selection, has not yet made a definitive decision and will likely test the NBA Draft waters before making a decision on his future.